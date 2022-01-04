SHERIDAN — The trial of Teresa Hammond, 67, began Monday before 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn. Fourteen jurors were empaneled.
Hammond is accused of one count of child abuse, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Court documents allege Hammond struck a 4-year-old child in her care between six and 20 times in July 2021. Several witnesses observed the incident, which took place at the McDonald’s on Coffeen Avenue.
According to a Sheridan Police Department affidavit, Hammond admitted to spanking the child a couple times as punishment for defiant behavior. The affidavit also stated Hammond was “very upset due to the fact that people [were] not minding their own business.”
In court Monday, Fenn welcomed prospective jurors. He has been a district court judge for almost 15 years exactly, Fenn said, and Hammond’s would be his last jury trial before his appointment to the Wyoming Supreme Court begins Jan. 17.
After this introduction, jury selection began. The case’s attorneys — first Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa and then defense attorney Jonathan Foreman — set to work asking the prospective jurors questions. Had anyone among the jurors heard about or discussed the case? Had they worked in law enforcement or child care? How did they feel about corporal punishment?
By afternoon, LaRosa and Foreman had selected a jury of 14 Sheridan residents, two of which will be dismissed as alternates ahead of deliberation.
Hammond’s trial is expected to continue until Wednesday.