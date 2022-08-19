10-20-20 sheridan college stock 5web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will provide child care assistance grants to qualified students to help cover the cost of child care beginning the fall semester.

The Emergency Childcare Assistance Grant program is funded by the Wyoming Department of Family Services and will aid Sheridan County and Johnson County students who are currently enrolled in an NWCCD degree, credit diploma or certificate program whether they are enrolled online, in-person or in hybrid classes. Citizens, non-citizens and international students may be eligible.

