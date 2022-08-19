SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will provide child care assistance grants to qualified students to help cover the cost of child care beginning the fall semester.
The Emergency Childcare Assistance Grant program is funded by the Wyoming Department of Family Services and will aid Sheridan County and Johnson County students who are currently enrolled in an NWCCD degree, credit diploma or certificate program whether they are enrolled online, in-person or in hybrid classes. Citizens, non-citizens and international students may be eligible.
To qualify, students must also experience one or more of the following hardships related to child care costs:
• reduced college course load
• reduced credits earned in the prior academic term
• risk of reduced credits in the upcoming academic term
• child care costs prohibitive
The level of assistance is contingent upon the age and number of children in a household, as well as enrollment status.
• 100% for full-time status students, taking 12 or more credits
• 75% for quarter-time status, for students taking 9-11 credits
• 50% for half-time status, for students taking 6-8 credits
• 25% for less than half-time status, for students taking 1-5 credits.
The Sheridan College Emergency Childcare Assistance Grant Application can be found at sheridan.edu/childcare-grant. Applications will begin to be processed Sept. 6 through Oct. 31 for all fall applications. Funding is limited, and awards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified recipients.