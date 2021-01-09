SHERIDAN — The Child Development Center Region II staff will host developmental screenings through January.
For children birth to age 5, screenings will be available throughout the month of January at the CDC Region II. Areas screened include vision, hearing, communication, cognitive, social, emotional and fine and gross motor skills.
Screenings for children ages birth through 2 years of age are available Jan. 13, 18, 21, 25, 26 and 28. Screenings for children ages 3-5 are offered Jan. 12, 13 and 26.
Call to schedule a screening at 307-672-6610 or online at cdcregion2.org. CDC Region II is located at 345 S. Linden Ave. All screenings are free of charge.