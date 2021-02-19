HARDIN, Mont. — The remains of a young child’s body were found on the Crow Indian Reservation in Big Horn County by criminal investigators during the evening hours on February 17, 2021.
The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, Big Horn County Coroner, BIA Office of Justice Services, Crow Tribal Prosecutor’s Office, and FBI are further investigating the matter. Available evidence strongly suggests the identity of the child as Mildred Old Crow, a child born in 2012 and reported as a Missing and Endangered Person on November 24, 2020 by the Montana Department of Justice. DNA testing is being done to confirm the child’s identity to the highest degree of scientific probability.
A postmortem examination conducted by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings began Thursday and is continuing through Friday. Further information will be made available when appropriate.
The matter remains under investigation.