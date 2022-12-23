SHERIDAN — Kyle Smith, 32, appeared via video conference in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a disposition hearing. Smith was on probation for sexual abuse of a minor but has now had his probation revoked.
According to Judge Darci Phillips, Smith admitted to possessing or using a cell phone which violated the terms of his probation, setting in motion the revocation.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said alongside his probation violation, Smith has been indicted in federal court for possession and distribution of child pornography. Bennett said Smith will be transferred from the Sheridan County Detention Center to the custody of federal marshals after the closing of this case.
Smith chose not to make a statement to the court.
Judge Phillips sentenced Smith to four to seven years imprisonment for violating the terms of his probation.
