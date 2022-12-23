Judge courtroom gavel stock
SHERIDAN — Kyle Smith, 32, appeared via video conference in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for a disposition hearing. Smith was on probation for sexual abuse of a minor but has now had his probation revoked.

According to Judge Darci Phillips, Smith admitted to possessing or using a cell phone which violated the terms of his probation, setting in motion the revocation.

