SHERIDAN — Children are encouraged to attend Music Together classes in Sheridan County throughout the week.
Children ages birth to age 5 participate with a parent or caregiver in an early childhood music and movement program, including singing, dancing and playing instruments.
The international program was created in the 1980s with 35 years of research in music development and enhanced learning, according to Director Chelsie Vega.
Classes are from 9-9:45 a.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center third floor Tandem Hall on Mondays, 9 a.m. Saturdays at the WYO and 5:30 p.m. Mondays in Ranchester at the Tongue River Valley Community Center.
To register, email musictogetherbighorns@gmail.com. Classes cost $65 per month and are 30% off for siblings. Scholarships are available through private donations and fundraising events.