SHERIDAN — After four decades serving as the children’s librarian at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, Michelle Havenga is ready to start a new chapter in life.
Havenga, 63, is set to retire Aug. 31, 40 years and one month to the day after being hired to work at the local library even before she’d completed her master’s degree in library science from the University of Arizona.
“I wanted to make it 40 years,” Havenga said. “For myself, I wanted to do that.”
Though, in 1981, that wasn’t always the case. Havenga said she was originally told, even advised, to work at one place for five years or so and then move on.
Besides, Havenga’s original goal wasn’t to be a children’s librarian. She wanted to be an academic librarian, helping with research and even working in the field.
However, she also received another piece of advice: if she got a job and liked the job, she should keep the job.
“My advisor said I should work as a children’s librarian,” Havenga added, jokingly. “I told him he shouldn’t drink while on the job, but he was right.”
Not that it really mattered. She had a calling.
“I always wanted to be a librarian, or a ballerina, but then I realized I’d have to wear a tutu all the time,” she said, again with a chuckle.
Even her first job at 16 revealed her true love.
“I worked at a bookstore,” Havenga said. “Always books.”
In her experience, a career as a librarian seemed like a great one. After all, librarians seemed to have all the answers at the tips of their fingers.
“I’ve always been intensely curious,” Havenga said. “I always had great experiences with librarians. … If there was something I was interested in, I’d look it up. Or, if I couldn’t find the answer, I’d write it down and ask a librarian.
“I needed to be a helper,” she added. “That’s a librarian’s job. If I don’t have the answer, I’ll find it.”
Shannon Anderson, Sheridan native and former Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees chair, said she remembers the impact Havenga had on her as a child, fostering her love of reading and learning.
“When I was growing up, Michelle gave me my first library card,” Anderson said. “It’s a great memory. … I just think about Michelle and how she’s done that for generations of kids in Sheridan.
“The children’s department is the heart and soul of the library,” she added. “Michelle is the heart and soul of that department.”
For 40 years, Havenga helped young and old alike find a book or find an answer, as well as run programs like children’s story time or arts and crafts.
Havenga’s primary duties at the Sheridan library have been youth programs for children 0 years old to fifth grade and other duties assisting with operations with the main library.
“I’ve always had flexibility, mostly because we’ve had changes in staffing,” she said.
It’s been a job that provided more than just a paycheck, according to Havenga, who enjoyed four decades of watching the faces of hundreds of children light up as she read yet another story.
“They get caught up in the words,” she said. “The words are there for them. … It means something to them and I like doing that in person.”
While she’s still physically able, Havenga added it seemed time to do something else she loves — wander.
“I like to wander. I like experiences,” Havenga said. “I like reading about travel and what other people do.
“Sometimes I just get a wild hair, pack up and go someplace. I just like to see things,” she added. “I like to go up in the mountains.”
There will now be time to reschedule three trips, including to places such as Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, that have been canceled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Havenga, however, she’ll always be a librarian, ready to answer a question or help where she can.
Though, as of Sept. 1, her duties as the children’s librarian will be the domain of Zola Shockley, who joined the staff at the library about five years ago as the programming director.
Library Director Cameron Duff said the position will be slightly different under Shockley, who will focus on youth up to 18 years old, as the library seeks to expand programs to better serve teens and young adults.
Shockley admits she’s its intimidating replacing a local library legend in Havenga.
“I’ve done the children’s story time,” she said. “They’ll look at me and say, ‘Hey, you’re not Michelle.’”
Duff added it will be hard to replace Havenga’s decades of knowledge of the library and of the community.
“She’s been in the community,” he said. “It will be different for people. It’s kind of hard to replace someone who’s been doing story time for 40 years.”
Still, at 5 o’clock on Aug. 31, Havenga said she’s prepared to turn the page and start a new one.
To celebrate her retirement, the library will host an open house-style celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20. The event is open to the public.
“She will be missed,” Anderson said of Havenga. “But there’s a great team at the library and they will find a way to move forward, with the department and the library as a whole.”