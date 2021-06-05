SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Youth Choir planted its first seeds, or more accurately seedlings, for a future trip to Australia by planting flowers Wednesday at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
About a dozen members of the local choir for fourth- to ninth-grade students, along with SCYC co-director Tyler Rogers, spent the early morning hours Wednesday helping the hotel staff plant flowers along the exterior of the facility in downtown Sheridan. In return, the group will receive a donation for its 2022 trip to the land down under.
The fundraising effort was the brainchild of the Best Western General Manager, Karen Schumacher, who heard about the choir’s potential trip abroad.
“I thought it’d be neat to get involved,” Schumacher said.
The fundraiser wasn’t a hard idea to sell, not with the hotel’s owner Andy Layton being a native of Australia.
“I got some extra enthusiasm about it when I heard they were going to Australia,” said Layton, who moved to the United States in 1982. “That made me personally interested in what they were doing.”
Rogers said the collaboration was the second step in support of the choir’s potential trip to Australia over Thanksgiving 2022. The first was recruiting members of the SCYC, as well as some of their parents, to see if there was enough interest in such a trip.
“At the moment, we’re looking to be in the mid-40s, as far as people interested in going,” he added. “So, we’re expecting to take a group of 50 or even 60. … About 35 of them will be singers in the choir.”
According to Rogers, the concept of the choir going on a trip ironically grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic that is credited with canceling so many community activities. Choir officials were concerned their young singers might stop participating over health concerns.
To help motivate the young singers, the idea of a tour or trip was discussed as a way to keep them engaged and excited about the choir’s future.
“We always wanted to tour. We always wanted to travel,” Rogers said. “We needed to do something to motivate our kids.”
Australia became the target destination, as the choir already had received permission from Aussie conductor and composer Paul Jarman to perform and record his music “which is super special.
“Normally, that’d cost in the five figures to get that kind of permission,” Rogers said.
Currently, potential participants have two options. The first is five days in Australia during the Thanksgiving holiday break, so that the young singers wouldn’t miss any school, with the possibility of performing there and even taking the stage alongside Jarman.
The second option includes the visit to Australia, as well as another week in New Zealand.
“It’s a lot. It’s a lot, a lot, a lot,” Rogers joked about the trip’s potential itinerary. “Of course, we’ll do the tourist stuff, too.”
Cost of the trip would vary from about $3,500 to as much as $5,500.
Rogers said with the trip still more than a year away, there’s plenty of time to continue planning and, maybe more importantly, to raise the funds to help make the adventure more affordable for participants.
“We want to make sure we have time to get it right, the logistics and the planning,” he said. “And there’s still concerns about health. We’re hoping for the health situation to improve by then.”
While the fundraising effort Wednesday was the first such activity in support of the trip, Rogers added choir officials will soon be meeting with parents to come up with more activities.
“We’ve just exited the recruitment stage. We know we have enough people interested to make it viable,” Rogers said. “Now, we need to make it happen.
“We’re looking to offset some of the cost,” he added. “The kids are eager to do things that they can be involved in.”
At least one young singer is working on her own methods of paying for the trip. Local business owner Jason Hodges said he made a deal with his daughter, Samantha, if she’d work for him.
“I told her whatever she earned working for me I’d match,” he said. “She really dove into the work.”
Samantha is set to be joined on the trip by her mother, Dawn Hodges.
“It will be kind of a mother-daughter thing,” Jason Hodges said. “I’m really kind of jealous. … To get out there and see the world is just fantastic.”
Samantha added she was surprised to even have such a chance to travel and perform abroad.
“It is just crazy. It’s such a big opportunity, especially for someone so young,” she said. “I was just shocked that we were even going to do it. My first thought was, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re going there?’”
If all goes well with the first-of-its-kind trip in 2022, Rogers said it might pave the way for similar adventures in the future.
“We can’t do this every year,” he said. “There’s no way we’d have the means to travel annually.”
Considering the age range of the choir, however, Rogers added that SCYC officials might look at some type of tour or trip every four years.
“That would ensure, no matter when you join the choir, you’d be able to do something big with the choir,” he said.
Updates on the 2022 trip and details on upcoming fundraising efforts will be posted on the choir’s Facebook page under the title “Sheridan County Youth Choir.”