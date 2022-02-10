CLEARMONT — After a two-week-long interview process, Sheridan County School District 3 officials announced Charles Christensen as the new superintendent at a district board meeting Wednesday.
SCSD3 began the search for a new superintendent after Charles Auzqui resigned from the dual administrative role at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School after 15 years with SCSD3 to accept the job as superintendent at neighboring Johnson County School District 1 in July 2021.
Christensen, who completed an individual interview and participated in public forums to answer questions submitted from the community, was one of three final candidates.
“We had a lot of meaningful conversation discussing our decision. The board needed to assess our assets as well as our potential. It became abundantly clear that our staff is our asset. Teachers work as a team who do what’s best for kids every day. The feedback we had during that process, really showed how engaged they were in that process,” Vice Chair Misty Moore said.
“Our superintendent is coming from an environment with an incredibly well-written foundation,” Moore said. “We have an incredible foundation in our team, as I mentioned, and we are confident our new hire will maintain that foundation.”
Christensen completed degrees in finance, business and secondary education in 2006 and 2012, respectively. He also has a Master of Science in finance and a Master of Art in educational administration.
He began his teaching career as a substitute teaching all high school subject areas. Christensen taught mathematics at Cheyenne South High School and was a business and mathematics teacher at Platte County School District 1. While working with Future Business Leaders of America and advising on the school district improvement committee, he also served as a volunteer firefighter and treasurer for Wheatland.
In 2018, Christensen moved into the role of principal at Torrington High School.
The district board welcomed Christensen.
“I would also like to thank the community and the staff and everyone involved in hiring the new superintendent. The feedback was invaluable and I appreciate everyone’s engagement in that process. I would like to welcome Christensen aboard,” Board Clerk Wade Betz said.
“I have a lot of staff saying they would support the board and everything. It’s been a crazy year. So, I’m sure the community will embrace the new superintendent,” Board Treasurer Chris Schock added.
In other SCSD3 news:
• The district board will be interviewing a candidate Monday at 4 p.m. for the special education position.
• High School head volleyball coach Kenneth DeCock resigned.
• The 7-12 agriculture education teacher and Clear Creek FFA advisor Monica Casteneda resigned.
• The Music Honor Society will hold a sing-a-long for Valentine’s Day. The fundraiser is open to the public and will be held at Clearmont Community Church at 1012 Water St. starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for a single person and $15 for couples.
• Clear Creek FFA members will give speeches at the chapter speech contest Feb. 22. Arvada-Clearmont High School hosts the district competition March 2.
• Junior high boys basketball junior varsity hosts a tournament Feb. 19, and varsity hosts its tournament Feb. 20.
The high school basketball conference games at Arvada-Clearmont High School Feb. 12-13 and the following conference games in Torrington, Feb 19-20, will determine if the team moves onto regionals, held Feb. 24-26 in Clearmont.
• The board congratulated Tamica Smith who was accepted to the U.S. Youth Senate Program.
Smith was selected from the state’s top leaders to work with U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing Wyoming during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 6-9.
Smith received a $10,000 college scholarship to put toward her undergraduate study.
“Congratulations to her and all her hard work this year,” Chair Amy Vineyard said. “She’s an outstanding student.”