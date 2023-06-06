SHERIDAN — Chase Christensen is approaching the anniversary of his first year as superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3, a position he said he’s using to support staff and students in fresh ways.
Christensen became superintendent of the district July 2022. His background includes a stint as principal at Torrington High School, and several years in Wheatland as a math teacher, business teacher, Future Business Leaders of America advisor and volleyball coach. He sees his current role as a chance to better SCSD3 by working directly with students, teachers and policymakers as often as possible.
“I think it just provides me an opportunity to impact things at the state levels, and nationally as well,” Christensen said. “Really, it’s just my goal to make the best opportunities available to the students that graduate from here.”
Christensen is the state coordinator for the National Association of Secondary School Principals. His position with the association allows him to work closely with the state legislature and Wyoming members of U.S. Congress to advocate for the various needs of SCSD3.
“I think it’s important that with a district our size, that we just continue to make sure the state legislature is seeing the great outcomes that our school provides,” Christensen said. “The small school districts are expensive. So it's just making sure they're seeing the value that the dollars are providing.”
In 2022, SCSD3 was awarded $675,000 through the Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together (WY BILT) grant. The funds mainly support literacy programs, training for staff and provide reading specialists to school districts, according to the Wyoming Department of Education website.
The grant helped make one of Christensen’s biggest goals — increasing elementary student literacy in the school district — more attainable. Christensen said rather than focusing heavily on adjusting curriculums, the district is shifting toward having a “sincere focus” on classroom instruction, particularly when it comes to reading and writing.
Misty McTaggart, assistant special education director for SCSD3, said she’s seen firsthand the increased emphasis on student literacy skills since Christensen took over as superintendent.
“This year we really got a glimpse into where he wants to take the district,” McTaggart said. “If you’re literate, you have so many more advantages … so I really see us focusing on that. I think it’ll really overflow into different academic areas as well.”
She also said staff have been offered more professional development opportunities while still being allowed to maintain a healthy work-life balance.
SCSD3 Dean of Students and Activities Director Jennifer Betz said Christensen energized district employees during the 2022-2023 school year by providing training teachers needed to increase students’ literacy capacities, being open to staff suggestions and making needed changes quickly. She also said he adjusted well to the smaller size of the school district.
“I think he's done really well in … being willing to listen and learn, especially from some of the veterans who have been in the community like myself for years,” Betz said.
Christensen said he is overall pleased with his first year at the helm and is looking forward to building on the progress he’s made so far. He spoke highly of the tight-knit community feel of SCSD3.
“This place is pretty magical. People support each other. It’s just a really great atmosphere,” Christensen said. “It’s education the way education should be.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.