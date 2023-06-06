SHERIDAN — Chase Christensen is approaching the anniversary of his first year as superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3, a position he said he’s using to support staff and students in fresh ways.

Christensen became superintendent of the district July 2022. His background includes a stint as principal at Torrington High School, and several years in Wheatland as a math teacher, business teacher, Future Business Leaders of America advisor and volleyball coach. He sees his current role as a chance to better SCSD3 by working directly with students, teachers and policymakers as often as possible.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

