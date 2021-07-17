SHERIDAN — Christie American Horse, wife of Newton American Horse, daughter of the late Fred and Lenna Goehring and niece of Ella Ann Lee, was ordained an elder in the Church of the Nazarene Monday, June 12, 2021.
Christie is a graduate of Sheridan High School, holds a Master of Arts from Northwest Nazarene University in pastoral ministry and is a doctoral candidate at Liberty University in evangelism and church planting.
Rev. American Horse worked as social services caseworker and administrative assistant with The Salvation Army and resident monitor and Bible study rotation minister at the Volunteers Of America Northern Rockies community shelter in Sheridan.
She has been worship pastor for 2016-2017 and lead pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Livingston, Montana, since 2017.