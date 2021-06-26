SHERIDAN — Since September 2020, Christie Edwards has been the face of Sheridan’s municipal court — entering citations, preparing the docket and processing defendants as they leave court.
Edwards’ new job as clerk of municipal court continues a dedication to public service she previously displayed over four years in the city’s customer service department, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. But that passion for her community doesn’t just come through during the workday, according to McRae.
“What may be less known about Christie is her support of the children in our community and the ways in which she volunteers her time — even as a busy mom with two little boys of her own,” McRae said.
Edwards, a 38-year-old Sheridan native, has donated her time to local organizations focusing on making Sheridan a better place to live for children.
“Even when I was high school and junior high age, I felt like helping out in the community was a passion for me,” Edwards said. “But as a mom and wife, I have to be able to juggle my home life as well. That’s why organizations like the Jaycees and Kiwanis appeal to me, because I can get my kids involved with me. Their involvement motivates me.”
Edwards was an active member of the Jaycees for four years, serving as a board member for two. She has also been involved with the organization’s Christmas shopping tour for underprivileged children for six years and assists with the organization’s safe trick-or-treating event on Halloween.
Edwards has also assisted with the Kiwanis’ Stars of Tomorrow competition in various capacities — from working as a backstage hand to judging performers.
As she approaches the 40-year-old age limit for membership in the Jaycees, Edwards is considering other volunteer opportunities including working with Rooted in Wyoming, which builds and nurtures school and community gardens.
“I try to find something I have a passion in, which usually involves helping kids in some capacity,” Edwards said. “When I see them light up, it makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m making a difference.”
When not working and volunteering, Edwards trains for triathlons and enjoys spending time in the mountains with her family. She admits her schedule can be hectic at times, but she loves everything she does.
Edwards encourages those hoping to make a difference in Sheridan to find their own passions and to leverage those passions to make a difference in the community.
“The best thing I can say is find something you love and figure out how it helps others,” Edwards said. “I love my children so helping other children is a big deal for me. Whatever it is for you, it’s important to feel passionate about what you’re doing. Never do it just to look good on a resume. Find something you love to do and do it with your friends.
“That’s something you’ll never regret.”