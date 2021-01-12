SHERIDAN — With its inception in 1901, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count is now the longest running community science bird project in the country. Bighorn Audubon Society has conducted local counts since 1969.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, participation in the 121st count season was restricted, but it did not deter the annual count of wintering feathered friends.
On Dec. 19, area birders familiar with the nine routes that comprise the Sheridan CBC count circle, some flying solo and others in family/living pods, spent the partly sunny/partly cloudy day counting and recording every bird they observed. In addition, two feeder-watch pairs counted at their home stations, recording 13 species and 67 individuals, including ten American Goldfinches, one blue jay and one great horned owl.
Weather, as it often does, played a role in the lower-than-usual overall count. Dry conditions coupled with steady winds and frequent gusts above 30 mph, negatively affected especially passerine observations.
On the flipside, many birders, including those in the most urban count areas, were treated to robust raptor counts as the thermals made for an excellent soaring day. Most notable was the three-year high of 17 Golden Eagles. Birders also recorded 40 bald eagles and an additional 64 raptors, including 24 red-tailed hawks, 20 rough-legged hawks, six Ferruginous hawks, and six great horned owls.
Five of the six great horned owls were spotted in the space of just one mile.
“Although our route is primarily grassland and sage brush, there are a handful of scruffy, determined trees out there, and pairs of great horned owls have set up house in them," Bighorn Audubon board member Tina Toth said. "I told my driver/husband to keep his eyes out as we passed the first small group of trees, and within ten seconds he’d spotted the first owl! While we were admiring it, I spotted a second owl in the same tree. Within about a half-mile we came to the next small group of trees, and voilà, another pair! By then, I figured we’d spotted all the owls we were likely to find. But another half-mile down the road, in the bottom branches of a much larger tree, a bulky shape caught my eye. Yep, one more! It’s wonderful to see so many owls in such a sparsely treed area, finding a way to survive in a harsh environment.”
Another highlight of a count day is the surprise appearance of a bird otherwise unexpected in the area. Last year, Zach Hutchinson, a community naturalist from Casper, found a varied thrush amongst a small of flock of robins, reminding us all never to overlook the frequent flyers.
This year, Annie Dunn, Bighorn Audubon board member and Sheridan CBC compiler, let out a whoop as she hit the breaks and grabbed her binoculars to capture a better look at the white line of feathers along the bottom edge of a dove foraging beneath the feeders of a Sheridan residence: a white-winged dove.
While this dove often visits backyards, those backyards are typically found in the desert-habitat states of the southwest — Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. This sighting is the first to be recorded on eBird in Sheridan County.
Other notable observations were one Northern Harrier and three red crossbills, both being species that were not observed last year. Species counts most appreciably down this year were 61 ring-necked pheasants, seven cedar/bohemian waxwings, 41 American robins, and 123 Eurasian collared-doves, compared to last year’s totals of 246, 170, 124 and 456 respectively.
In total, the 2020 Sheridan CBC team observed 46 species and 4382 individuals.
Dunn anticipates returning to full participant capacity for the 2021 count. More feeder watchers would be especially welcome.
January's Birding at The Brinton has been canceled to keep participants safe during the ongoing pandemic.
If you would like more information about this year’s count totals or how to join us next year, please contact Annie Dunn at anniegitterdunn@gmail.com or bighhornaudubon@gmail.com.