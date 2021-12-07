SHERIDAN — Don't mind the cold? Not ready to put away your bicycle?
Sheridan Bicycle Company and Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will host the seventh annual Christmas Roll Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.
A $10 buy-in gets participants into the game, with half the pot going to the winner while the other half will go to BMCC.
Participants will make their way around town receiving a card at each watering hole; a winner will be announced at our last stop. The route will be announced at the start of the ride.
Meet at Sheridan Bicycle Co. around 4 p.m. to mingle and show off your decorated wheels and your best holiday attire. The ride will depart between 4:30-4:45 p.m.
This is a 21 and older event, waivers will be signed before leaving SBC and helmets and lights are required.
Call Sheridan Bicycle Company with any questions at 307-763-4481.