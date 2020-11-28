SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s 25th annual Christmas Stroll took on a unique life this year to allow for social distancing, but the different format, mask order and pandemic did not deter folks from enjoying the holiday spirit downtown.
Just off of Main Street, Whitney Commons Park staff started holiday decorating in early November with Christmas decor hangings on lamp posts. City staff followed on Grinnell Plaza ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday with lamp post decorations lighting up the streets along with decorated business windows.
Folks perusing the displays downtown had extended hours with which to complete their Stroll shopping, as the event extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this year.
Although the usual number of booths and food items scattered throughout were more scarce, several people still came out to celebrate the Black Friday holiday shopping day by supporting local businesses.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said because more people are staying or working from home, people started decorating much earlier in the year.
“Lots of businesses decorated and there are new decorations downtown,” Johnson said, noting new decorations adorned lamp posts along Main Street, and older ones extended to North Main. Posters were also added to Coffeen Avenue to celebrate the holiday season this year.
Businesses participating in the Stroll were down, from 100-105 last year to around 93 this year, understandably with the circumstances, Johnson said.
“There were a couple businesses that aren’t open that I thought might be, but with the spike in COVID-19 cases, some businesses, who knows what they’re experiencing,” Johnson said.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll Planning Committee thought creatively to host some of Stroll’s time-honored traditions, like visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus through the WYO Performing Arts and Entertainment Center’s ticket booth out front. Stroll buttons — created by local artist Helen “Lytle” Campbell — still allowed for participants to earn Chamber bucks during all 25 days of Christmas shopping. Campbell’s original Stroll button design in an 8-inch round watercolor painting was auctioned off to raise funds for SAGE Community Arts and the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce. The online bidding auction had raised $75 of its $500 goal at press time Friday afternoon.
Johnson overall was impressed with the turnout and participation by visitors of Main Street and downtown shops.
“Most people have masks on that are downtown, definitely when they’re in businesses,” Johnson said. “I’m very pleased (with the overall turnout).”