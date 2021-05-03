SHERIDAN — It is time once again for area children to submit their designs for the 2021 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest.
The theme for the 2021 Christmas Stroll is “Gingerbread Stroll.”
Sheridan County students in grades first through sixth are encouraged to submit designs for the Stroll Button. Stroll Button Design entry forms are available at all county elementary schools, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office at 24 S. Main St., Kid Curious at 129 N. Main St. and online at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
The winning design will be chosen by the Stroll Committee, based upon how well it reflects the theme “Gingerbread Stroll.” The winning artist receives $100 in Chamber Bucks, their framed Stroll Button Design and Stroll Button No. 1.
Entries are due June 4 and can be mailed to the Chamber at P.O. Box 707, Sheridan, or dropped off at the Chamber office at 24 S. Main St.
The 2021 Christmas Stroll event will be Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.