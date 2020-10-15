SHERIDAN — This holiday season, locals and guests of Sheridan will be able to stroll down Main Street all day, the day after Thanksgiving.
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Stroll Planning Committee has worked diligently to be able to hold the Christmas Stroll again this year as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of this community celebration.
The 2020 Christmas Stroll will be held all day Nov. 27. Chamber staff encourages businesses, if possible, to open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m. on Stroll day and offer sales and specials the entire day.
Extending Stroll to an all-day event will give shoppers the ability to visit businesses at their leisure and help to spread them out throughout the day. Those who are uncomfortable with large crowds can potentially enjoy a safer shopping experience.
Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will remain open all day to accommodate parking. Chamber also encourages businesses to go all out with decorations.
Contact Chamber staff at 307-672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org with questions. Businesses may register for the Stroll online at conta.cc/3k0L82l.