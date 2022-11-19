Christmas tree stock.jpg
BUFFALO — Christmas tree permits are available at Bureau of Land Management Wyoming field offices and online.

Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday from BLM Wyoming field offices. The Wyoming State Office doesn’t sell permits. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.

