SHERIDAN — This marks the third season U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Christmas tree permits have been available through Recreation.gov.
The ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest offices in Buffalo, Greybull and Sheridan.
Every fourth-grade student can receive one free Christmas tree permit when they present a valid fourth grade interagency pass at any of the Bighorn National Forest offices or by going online to recreation.gov/tree-permits/9ce25109-e642-11ea-bfd0-660a8c194aab. Be sure to check the box indicating you have a fourth grade interagency pass before purchasing your tree permit online. The Christmas tree permit is good for trees shorter than 10 feet.
A personalized paper voucher can be downloaded and printed for use at federal lands and waters locations for one year. Pass rules and instructions can be found on the program’s website, everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm. The Forest Service is one of several federal agencies supporting the Every Kid Outdoors program.
This year, children can also participate in a Bighorn National Forest coloring contest. Visit any of the USFS offices or download the coloring page from the website. The contest runs through Dec. 15.