Christmas tree permit
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — This marks the third season U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Christmas tree permits have been available through Recreation.gov.

The ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest offices in Buffalo, Greybull and Sheridan.

