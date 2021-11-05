SHERIDAN — While still available to purchase locally, Christmas tree permits are also available online through recreation.gov.
“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, see Recreation.gov and search for Bighorn National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
“For many families, venturing into the Bighorn National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” said Andrea Maichak, Bighorn National Forest Recreation staff officer. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local forest to cut their own Christmas tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of hiking through the forest in search of the perfect holiday centerpiece.”
Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees or in areas where conifers are encroaching on meadows and aspen stands. Removing trees in these areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
Paper Christmas tree permits are still available in each of the Bighorn National Forest offices.
For more information, see fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/passes-permits/forestproducts or contact the Bighorn National Forest’s Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.