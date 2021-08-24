SHERIDAN — Sheridan region Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, together with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will conduct a clinic on chronic wasting disease Thursday.
The event, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Weatherby, will include a discussion with wildlife biologists as well as a hands-on demonstration of lymph node sample collection.
All are welcome, though attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for the discussion portion, which will take place outside.
Weatherby is located at 1550 Yellowtail Drive in Sheridan.