Sheridan Police Department Sgt. Shuan Gerleman fills out paperwork after harvesting deer for the deer management program Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Community members receive the deer as a meat donation from SPD. Recipients must sign an affidavit of consent, confirming they will not consume deer meat until testing for chronic wasting disease results return.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan region Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, together with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will conduct a clinic on chronic wasting disease Thursday.

The event, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Weatherby, will include a discussion with wildlife biologists as well as a hands-on demonstration of lymph node sample collection.

All are welcome, though attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for the discussion portion, which will take place outside.

Weatherby is located at 1550 Yellowtail Drive in Sheridan.

