SHERIDAN — At the beginning of the pandemic, churches were included in shutdowns and precautions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most churches closed and switched to alternative ways to gather, mostly virtually. Now, with churches exempt from government orders, many have returned to normal services with health measures, including normal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services this week.
From the start of the pandemic, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sheridan took it seriously, with many parishioners deciding to stay home and causing a shutdown of the church for the time being.
“We had used Skype before for meetings, but the Skype wouldn't be adequate in the long term,” Rev. Sheila Naismith said. “I went out and bought a video cam and preached in the building with just me, a musician and a video-operator.”
Likewise, Bethesda Worship Center formed a team to help the church connect while separated. The church hired BGL Media Group to help them connect more comprehensively virtually.
“They encouraged us to use Facebook and other social media platforms in greater measures,” Bethesda Pastor Scott Lee said.
Bethesda offered children and youth ministries online, as well as Sunday worship, daily devotions, nightly prayers and Saturday interactive prayer meetings via Facebook and on the church’s website, and small group meetings via Zoom.
UCC looked to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the brief shutdown, then allowed folks to come back while adhering to the safety measures.
“The greater majority of people are still worshipping at home. As winter is clearly here, and the pandemic is still raging, I also keep the front door ajar for circulation. This has caused folks to change their seating location away from the line of fire that is the brisk breeze coming in the front door,” Naismith said.
Lee also said Bethesda came back to in-person meetings for small groups and Sunday worship, doing less online but still providing options.
Working with the eldery and emotionally vulnerable proved difficult for the two church leaders, who remain actively involved in the two ministerial alliances in Sheridan County — Sheridan Ministerial Association and Pastors United In Christ.
“The loneliness for some during this time has been overwhelming,” Lee said, mentioning a member of the congregation lost to suicide during the pandemic who relied heavily on interaction with others and support groups. “It is hard to hear it in their voices.”
In addition, Lee noticed the sadness in youth who had lost out on that social interaction, as well.
“Hearing the sadness in the youth expressed as the opportunity for sports, education, special events, their social lives and other things were taken away or restricted. Hearing reports of the aged and sick suffering and dying alone has been heartbreaking. These are the things that have been most difficult to me and to our church leadership team,” Lee said.
Despite closures, tough decisions and continuing battles with mental and physical health complications due to the pandemic, both leaders found positive actions that came from pandemic alterations.
“Another big decision we have made during this pandemic is to allow the five (Alcoholics Anonymous) and (Narcotics Anonymous) groups to continue to meet,” Naismith said. “Their sobriety depends on these meetings and they have been very cooperative as to social protocols and sanitation. In addition, the soup kitchen continues, only meals are handed out instead of indoor eating. Another bit of good news, the church welcomed six new members a few weeks ago.”
Lee, with members of the congregation, hosted a live nativity drive-thru event, where farm animals accompanied costumed participants to tell the Christmas story from the convenience of an online link and drive through the church’s parking lot. In addition, Lee remains grateful for the bolstered outreach group established during the pandemic.
“Another good thing that has come as a result of this is that we have increased The Ministry Care Team of Bethesda,” Lee said. “Our Bethesda family is checked on more often, more strategically and more intentionally than ever before to ensure that they are well cared for and their needs are met.”
People also turned to faith and have come to rely on spiritual health through better access online, Lee said.
“Several have contacted us and let us know that they have trusted in Christ as their Savior as a result of our ministry,” Lee said.
With pandemic measures remaining in place for the foreseeable future, places of worship will continue weathering changes ahead.