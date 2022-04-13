SHERIDAN — Several churches will observe Holy Week with events Thursday through Sunday.
Wednesday
• 6:30 p.m., Passover Seder meal, Story Community Church, 4 Ponderosa Drive, Story
• 7 p.m., "LUKE" film screening, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, 42 N. Main St., $10, tickets available at wyotheater.com
Maundy Thursday
Maundy Thursday is the Thursday before Christ was crucified and resurrected. On this day, Jesus shared a final meal with his disciples and washed his disciples' feet as an act of service.
The Last Supper signified Christ sacrificing his body and blood for the sins of mankind, which is celebrated during the Easter holiday.
• 6 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St.
• 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 100 W. Works St.
• 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 215 W. Works St., service in the sanctuary
• 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3197 Big Horn Ave.
• 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Drive
• 7 p.m., communion service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Fifth St.
• 8 p.m. to noon Friday, altar of repose, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St.
Good Friday
Good Friday signifies the day Jesus was crucified on the cross in between two convicted criminals. Jesus, fully human and fully God, died a human death
• noon, ecumenical service, First Christian Church, 102 S. Connor St.
• noon, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St.
• 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery Good Friday service, Cornerstone Church, 4351 Big Horn Ave., dinner served at 6 p.m., service at 7 p.m.
• 6 p.m., The Rock Church, 1100 Big Horn Ave.
• 6 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi St.
• 6 p.m., Story Community Church, 4 Ponderosa Drive, Story
• 6 p.m., worship, communion and message service, Summit Nazarene, 907 Bellevue Ave.
• 6:30 p.m., service of shadows, Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W. Brundage Lane
• 7 p.m., candlelight and communion service, Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave.
• 7 p.m., communion service, First Baptist Church, 3197 Big Horn Ave.
• 7 p.m., vespers service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Fifth St.
• 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 215 W. Works St., service in the sanctuary
Saturday
• 9-11 a.m., journey to the cross at Krezelok Ranch, meet at The Rock Church, 1100 Big Horn Ave., refreshments to follow
• 11 a.m., Easter carnival, Grace Anglican Church, 1992 W. Fifth St., free and open to all ages
• 1:30-4 p.m., Easter egg hunt and block party hosted by Homeplace Cowboy Church of Sheridan, Thorne-Rider Park, if inclement weather event will take place at 1082 E. Brundage Lane
Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday represents the celebratory end to a difficult week for Christians mourning the death of their savior. After three days of death, Jesus Christ was resurrected and beat death. He later returned to his throne at the right hand of God the father in heaven.
• 6 a.m. sunrise service led by Christian Motorcyclists Association, Cornerstone Church, 4351 Big Horn Ave.
• 6 a.m., First United Methodist Church at Trail End State Historic Site lawn, 400 Clarendon Ave.
• 6 a.m., sunrise service, First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Drive
• 9:30 a.m., breakfast before worship at 11 a.m., Story Community Church, 4 Ponderosa Drive, Story
• 10:30 a.m., brunch following 9 a.m. service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Fifth St.
• 3 p.m., Birney Church service by St. Peter's Episcopal Church
For all other regular service times at your local parish, see the Faith page in Friday's print edition or online at thesheridanpress.com.