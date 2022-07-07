SHERIDAN — Circulation and digital content usage is approaching — or, in the case of digital content, surpassing — pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels, indicating a return to higher levels of in-person book check-outs and event attendance, Library Director Cameron Duff reported to the Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees during its Wednesday night meeting.
Total circulation, including digital ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and streamed video, at the Sheridan County Public Library reached 27,183 in June, Duff explained. The figure is approaching the library’s June 2017 total of 30,606 and indicates a distinct increase from June 2021, during which the library saw 25,286 items checked out. Circulation at the library’s Tongue River Branch and Story Branch in June were consistent with 2017 circulation.
In a continued trend of increasing demand for content accessible from home, Duff also said digital content will continue to comprise about a quarter of library circulation, with digital ebook and digital audiobook access last month surpassing June 2017 figures by more than 1,000 check-outs each.
“I’ve noticed the selection and options for digital [content] have expanded,” Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees Vice Chair Angie Knutson said. “It’s really quite impressive.”
Duff said attendance of some library events, including children’s story hours, has increased as well. Although final attendance numbers for the event are not yet available, this year’s Storybook Festival, put on by the Friends of the Sheridan County Public Library, resulted in a lower turnout than expected due to conflicting events the same weekend. However, Duff said the friends of the library still found it worthwhile and are likely to maintain the festival as an annual event.
The next Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be held Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.