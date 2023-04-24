SHERIDAN — Registration is open for a Circus Adventure kids camp slated for June 26-30.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon, children ages 5-10 years learn fine motor skills like finger strength, handwriting and bilateral coordination as well as gross motor skills like balance, gross motor coordination and general strength.
Campers will work with a licensed occupational therapist.
The cost is $250 for the week for self-pay participants, with a maximum of five allowed. Private insurance may also cover the cost of sessions, and the camp is Medicaid eligible.
Register by calling 307-683-0123 or visiting Advance Therapy at 727 E. Brundage Lane, Suite L, in Sheridan.