SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan, along with the towns of Dayton and Ranchester and the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, have applied for $10.75 million in Wyoming Community Development Authority grants.
That amount is just less than the $12 million the WCDA has allocated to the entire state in Community Development Block Grants.According to a media release from the WCDA, the block grant program is focused on mixed-use and residential neighborhood development, and all municipalities and counties within Wyoming are encouraged to apply for grant dollars.
Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson said the Community Development Block Grants are focused on low-to-moderate-income areas of the community and addressing neighborhood blight and low-income housing.
The city of Sheridan has applied for 17 grants, requesting a total of $8.1 million. The town of Dayton has applied for three grants, requesting a total of $1.35 million. The town of Ranchester has requested $800,000 for two projects, while the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board has requested $500,000 for one project.
Neither the town of Clearmont nor Sheridan County chose to apply for the grant funding.
If the applicants receive their funds, they will have five years to expend them. Each grant requires a 5% match — i.e. $25,000 for $500,000 projects, $15,000 for $300,000 projects etc.
Thompson, Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark and Dayton Town Clerk Hanle Visser said the applications would help fund projects already in the works for their particular towns and entities. An influx of funding would accelerate some of the projects and make them less reliant on other funding sources, Thompson said.
“Most of the projects we’ve applied for are somewhere on our list (of projects) for the next five to seven years of construction,” Thompson said. “If we don’t get the grants, which is the worst-case scenario, we may have to push the projects back on the schedule a little bit further. Best-case scenario, we get to take care of those projects a little earlier than we’re currently anticipating.”
Applications are due into the WCDA by the end of the month. While there is no timeline for a response from the WCDA, Thompson said he hoped to receive an answer by the end of 2021.
“I would love to say with confidence we’re going to get all 17,” Thompson said. “I don’t think we will, but we’ve got a wide enough variety in there that, as their board goes through that, we should receive at least one or two, although we’re hoping for more.”
Below is a breakdown of the 23 grant applications submitted by Sheridan, Dayton, Ranchester and the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board.
City of Sheridan
The city of Sheridan has applied for 15 $500,000 grants along with two $300,000 grants.
Among the $500,000 requests is one that would aid in the creation of a housing land trust. Under the trust, the city would own land that lower-income community members could lease for a small amount and construct a home on. The housing trust is one potential way the city could pursue its goal of affordable housing, Thompson said.
Another $500,000 request would fund the renovation of the city’s property at 103 North Gould St., Thompson said. Currently, the Downtown Development Authority is working with the city to formulate a plan for the property, which was the original home of Cook Ford.
The city is also pursuing $500,000 to fund a remodel of the Kendrick Park swimming pool. The pool has been a source of summer fun for generations of Sheridanites, according to Thompson, but it is quickly reaching the end of its useful life. It was constructed in 1937.
Another grant would fund reconstruction of the deteriorating Lewis Street and its adjoining sidewalks, Thompson said. Similarly, another application would provide funding for the city’s rotomill and overlay projects and would help fund the reconstruction of Americans-with-Disabilities-Act-compliant sidewalk ramps.
Another $500,000 is being requested to create a sidewalk replacement program, where citizens can apply for funding to cover sidewalk maintenance expenses. Currently, adjacent property owners are wholly responsible for the repair and maintenance of city sidewalks.
Another potential infrastructure project involves the replacement of the 100-year-old infrastructure in the south downtown region of the city near the county courthouse, Thompson said.
Parks are a focus of several city applications. The city has requested $500,000 for the replacement of infrastructure — playground equipment, shelters and sprinkler systems — in Emerson Park and has requested the same for Washington Park.
The city has also requested $500,000 to fund the construction of an inclusive playground in Black Tooth Park that will be accessible to children with disabilities. Another $500,000 could go to the city’s potential move and expansion of Rotary Park and its locomotive.
Another $500,000 would go toward the creation of a Sheridan Fire-Rescue substation on the north end of the city, Thompson said. Another grant would fund the renovation of city bridges over Goose Creek, many of which are no longer ADA-compliant, Thompson said.
The Malcolm Wallop Park pond project could also be partially funded through WCDA grant dollars, as could the construction of a road into the Doubleday Sports Complex.
The city has requested two $300,000 grants. The first would form a fund the city could use to pay for plan investment and building permit fees for affordable housing nonprofits, such as Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns. Currently, the nonprofits have to pay those fees themselves, which can increase the costs of their important work, Thompson said.
The other $300,000 application would fund the purchase of an ambulance, Thompson said.
Town of Dayton
The town of Dayton has submitted three applications: one for $750,000, one for $500,000 and one for $100,000.
The largest funding request is for renovations to the Art Badgett Pool, according to Visser. The baby pool has been leaking and cannot be fixed. It will need to be dug up and completely replaced. There are cracks and leaks in the larger pool as well, and trimming and edging also needs to be replaced.
The $500,000 request is for updates to the town parks, including new playground equipment and finishing the pathway system in the Scott Bicentennial Park, Visser said.
The $100,000 request is for the addition of a columbarium wall for cremated remains in the Dayton Cemetery, Visser said. The request would add capacity to the cemetery, which is filling up and cannot accommodate many new burials.
Town of Ranchester
The town of Ranchester has requested one $500,000 grant and one $300,000 grant, according to Clark.
The $500,000 grant would help fund design work for the Ranchester-Dayton pathway system.The pathway project, which would run adjacent to U.S. Highway 14 along the 5 miles between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester, has been a point of conversation in the Tongue River Valley since the 1990s. If constructed, the pathway would provide a safe route for those traveling between the towns on foot or bike.
The $300,000 grant would fund the installation of a 6-inch forced sewer main, which provides redundancy for the existing sewer system in case it fails, Clark said.
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board has applied for one $500,000 grant. If the board receives the grant, it will use those dollars to reimburse residents for service line connection expenses, according to board chairman Peter Clark. Clark said he hoped to reduce the cost of connection for the average home to around $1,500 or $2,000 if the board receives the grant funding.
In May, it was revealed the cost of connecting to the pipeline with an 80-foot service line would be roughly $4,000 per residence with reclamation work included. The cost without reclamation work is around $3,100.