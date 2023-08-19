SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s new Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan lays out necessary upgrades to be completed over the next 30 years and work has already begun to implement some of those upgrades.

The city of Sheridan last adopted a wastewater master plan in 2008 when collection system upgrades were identified. Some upgrades since that plan was adopted were transmission lines along Main Street and a new line to address inflow and infiltration. Inflow and infiltration are unintended waters, such as groundwater and rainwater, entering the wastewater system.

