SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s new Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan lays out necessary upgrades to be completed over the next 30 years and work has already begun to implement some of those upgrades.
The city of Sheridan last adopted a wastewater master plan in 2008 when collection system upgrades were identified. Some upgrades since that plan was adopted were transmission lines along Main Street and a new line to address inflow and infiltration. Inflow and infiltration are unintended waters, such as groundwater and rainwater, entering the wastewater system.
The new city of Sheridan Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan identifies necessary upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, potential future modifications to comply with regulation changes and the capacity of the plant.
Upgrades are scheduled in three different priority categories. Top priority projects are those identified that should be completed within the next five years and include the north and south clarifiers, the raw sewage pump station, the headworks building and the sludge dewatering building.
The south clarifier project has been broken out because it is an urgent project. The city has already received a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan for the project and it is expected to cost about $1.08 million. Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts said the south clarifier is currently only operated when absolutely necessary. Roberts said the new clarifier could be installed as early as next summer.
Council is expected to vote on whether to pursue additional CWRSF loan funds for the other top priority projects. The other projects will be grouped together, Roberts said, and are expected to cost about $7.8 million.
The goal of upcoming renovations to the wastewater treatment plant is redundancy and updating components as they reach the end of their useful life.
“We’re in a good place with our wastewater plant and our collection system,” Martineau said. “We’re just reaching the end of life of some of those components so right now we’re really looking at a refresher.”
The medium priority project is the addition of digesters at the treatment plant which would increase the sludge storage capacity at the treatment plant and account for increases to the city’s population. The new digesters are currently expected to cost about $6.25 million, according to the master plan.
The oxidation ditch is the lowest priority project identified by the master plan and is currently expected to cost about $4.8 million. Roberts said the renovations would only be required if regulatory changes were made by Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and set a new treatment standard, which Roberts said he does not currently foresee.
According to the master plan, the city’s wastewater treatment plant is capable of serving 60,690 people. Sheridan’s population was estimated to be 19,235 as of July 1, 2022, according to Wyoming Department of Administration and Information estimates released in May.
“As a whole, our wastewater plant, and even our collection system, really (don’t) have any limitations to meet that 30-year growth projection for our community,” Roberts said. “So that’s really good news.”