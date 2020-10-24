SHERIDAN — Ten years. Hundreds of tomatoes. Dozens of pumpkins. Thousands of zucchini. Over the last decade, the Sagebrush Community Garden has produced quite a bit to nourish area residents.
When the garden began, the basic agreement included the city providing the land — located just behind Sagebrush Elementary School — compost and the water to gardeners. In turn, the gardeners cared for the land. They’d mow the grass around the plots, take care of rodents nibbling at garden goodies and make repairs when necessary.
The result over the last 10 years has been a largely self-governed community garden. If a water line broke, the plumber who lives across the street would help fix it. Volunteers also built a shed to house tools used at the garden.
New users of the space typically heard about the garden through word of mouth. Long-time gardeners would show them the ropes and teach them what they know about the growing season in northern Wyoming. Extra produce was shared, both among gardeners and among family and friends.
Now, city parks department staff and garden members hope to grow the community asset for the next decade.
Steve Gage, parks manager for the city of Sheridan, has started meeting with garden representatives.
“The idea is to look at where we are today, 10 years after the garden got started, and decide where we want it to go for the next 10 years,” Gage said.
The city becoming reengaged with the community garden isn’t expected to change too much, Gage said.
An advisory board will form and continue governing the space, with Gage serving as the city liaison to the project. Over the winter, the city and committee plan to update garden maps and plots in an effort to take inventory of what is there, document who is utilizing the garden and what plots may be available for future use.
Existing gardeners want to ensure the process remains fair to those who have poured blood, sweat and tears into their plots over the last several years.
“Nothing is broken,” gardener Stella Montano said. “It’s been working.”
Even with that, though, Montano expects the renewed collaboration will be positive moving forward.
Gage hopes, once an assessment is completed of what is actually available, to begin marketing the garden to new users.
“I feel like it’s kind of been our little hidden gem up there,” he said. “Maybe people don’t know about it but may want to be involved.”
Montano echoed that sentiment, adding that more people seem interested in gardening and growing their own food these days. When supply chains issues meant less availability of food early in 2020, garden centers became overwhelmed and quickly sold out of staple items. Quarantines, too, encouraged more people to get their hands in the dirt.
As meetings progress over the next few months, Gage expects the group to formalize the system for how plots are utilized. Early each calendar year, he said, existing users will have the chance to reclaim the plot they used the summer prior. Then, new users will have a chance to claim the plots left open.
Over the last several years, the price to utilize a plot has been roughly $10 per 100 square feet. Gage said he’s been researching if that price is on par with other communities.
The primary change, Gage said, is that the process of reserving and paying for a plot will take place through city hall moving forward, rather than through word of mouth as has happened in the past.
If the garden continues to be successful, additional land may be available in the future. While in the early stages, city staff hope to return to the table and provide resources for the community garden and its users moving forward.