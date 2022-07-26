SHERIDAN — Just five months after the Sheridan City Council allocated $2.74 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to five different projects, the council is preparing to allocate additional funds.
This unique opportunity comes as the federal funding came in higher than the previously anticipated $2.74 million. Total federal funding came out to $3.12 million, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said, which means the city still has roughly $376,305 to allocate.
During Monday’s study session, McRae presented recommendations on how to spend the additional funding.
The largest of the recommended allocations, totaling $100,000, would help fund The Hub on Smith’s Goose Creek Transit program, McRae said. Hub Executive Director Carmen Rideout said the service faced both increased costs and increased usage in the past fiscal year with gas costs alone increasing roughly 59% from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022.
“We’ve been providing more service than we ever have,” Rideout said while explaining why costs had increased. “Both of our services — door-to-door and fixed route — are approaching 5,000 rides a month. So it’s increased usage. It’s fuel cost. It’s inflation. It’s labor. It’s a little bit of everything.”
McRae is recommending the $100,000 be given to The Hub in the form of an in-kind gas donation, since the transit system already fills up its vehicles at the city service center. Under the proposed agreement, the city would cover up to $100,000 of the transit system’s gas costs for fiscal year 2023.
It is also recommended the city allocate an additional $61,000 to the newly formed housing land trust. In the first wave of ARPA funding, the city already allocated $1.44 million to the land trust, McRae said, and this second allocation brings the total allocation to an even $1.5 million.
“It was just kind of leveling the agreement so when we ask the county to bring $1.5 (million) to the project, we’re matching that,” McRae said.
The land trust would be a joint project between Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan: a nonprofit corporation with a board of directors charged with creating a mixture of apartments and houses spread throughout the community to provide attainable housing for low-income Sheridan County residents.
Housing land trusts are beneficial because they remove the cost of the land from the purchase price of the home and allow for home costs to remain attainable, City Attorney Brendon Kerns previously told The Sheridan Press. The land trust would own the lots, and the purchase value for a home would not include the value of the lot. The city hopes to use the ARPA funds to create roughly 20 land trust lots throughout the city, Kerns previously said.
The third recommendation is to allocate $50,000 each to two long-discussed infrastructure projects: the installation of utilities under Main Street from Dow to Burkitt streets and the installation of a 16-inch water transmission main near the Sheridan County Airport.
The city intends to ask for grant dollars from the State Loan and Investment Board for both projects, City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said — $3.84 million for the Main Street project and $2.72 million for the airport project — and having matching funds will make it more likely for those grant applications to be approved.
In the Main Street project, the city will replace existing cast iron waterline from 1970, replace the existing 14-inch vitrified clay pipe sewer main and address any needed repairs to the existing storm drain system, Mercer said. The total projected cost of the project is $7.3 million, with some of those dollars coming from city enterprise funds, capital facilities tax dollars and two different loans.
The airport project’s total length is 3.3 miles and has an estimated cost of $8 million, Mercer said. To date, the city has received grant and loan funding, along with funding from Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board, to help pay for the project.
Roughly $10,000 of the excess funding will go to a project from the first wave of funding: the purchase of a new ambulance. The ambulance was $10,000 more expensive than the $300,000 the city had previously budgeted, which necessitated the extra funding, McRae said.
Lastly, it is recommended the remaining $105,304.81 in ARPA dollars be saved and used as “contingency funds,” McRae said. McRae mentioned there was a potential real estate opportunity, which the council will be discussing during an executive session on Aug. 1, for which these contingency funds could be used in the near future.
If these projects are approved by the council, they will join five projects already funded with $2.74 million in ARPA funds in February. Those projects included the renovation of the old Cook Ford Building at 103 N. Gould St. for $400,000; the purchase of an emergency response mobile command unit for $400,000; the purchase of an ambulance for $300,000; the creation of expanded bathroom and locker room facilities for the city’s solid waste division for $200,000; and the creation of a housing land trust for $1.44 million.