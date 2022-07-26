SHERIDAN — Just five months after the Sheridan City Council allocated $2.74 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to five different projects, the council is preparing to allocate additional funds.

This unique opportunity comes as the federal funding came in higher than the previously anticipated $2.74 million. Total federal funding came out to $3.12 million, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said, which means the city still has roughly $376,305 to allocate.

