SHERIDAN — In a presentation to Sheridan City Council Monday, city arborist Clark Van Hoosier said he is continuing to monitor and address the threats posed by two species of insects.
The first of those problem species is the Japanese beetle. Sheridan became the first location in the state to have known adult beetles when roughly 250 of them were discovered in the late summer of 2020.
In 2021, Van Hoosier trapped a total of 6,626 beetles. While that may seem like a large jump from 2020 numbers, comparing the two years is largely an apples-to-oranges comparison, Van Hoosier said.
“That seems like a huge increase, but it’s kind of a manipulation of statistics,” Van Hoosier said. “Our traps in 2020 went out at the end of August… In the same time frame that we caught 250 beetles (in 2020), we caught 350 beetles (in 2021)… So it seems like we caught a lot of beetles, but realistically that population may not have bumped up that much (year-to-year).”
Van Hoosier said the numbers recorded during 2022 will allow for a more accurate year-to-year comparison.
“There’s a lot we don’t know, but after this year we’re going to know a lot more, since we’ll have two full seasons of population data,” Van Hoosier said. “Is the population going up? Is it steady? Is it dropping? Is it exploding? We’re going to continue tracking this year and find out.”
Van Hoosier says he plans to continue treating city properties with insecticide and setting out traps for the beetles. Citizens can help fight the insect’s spread by not overwatering their lawns, he said.
“It’s huge, especially in July through September,” Van Hoosier said. “It’s this really critical time when the eggs are in the soil, especially in the top 2-to-3 inches of your irrigated turf grass. If you can get on a watering regime where you’re watering deeper once a week and those top inches have a chance to dry out, you can do a lot of damage to their population.”
The beetles remain a concern for multiple reasons, Van Hoosier said. The adult beetles eat leaves of trees and are non-selective, meaning they will target everything from birch and crabapple to chokecherry, linden and willow. The larvae are equally dangerous. They live in the moist soil underneath grass and feed on the roots, effectively killing large swaths of it.
Those damages — and attempts to prevent them — come at a cost. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, efforts to control the larval and adult stages are estimated to cost more than $460 million a year nationwide.
The second species of concern is the emerald ash borer, which has not been detected yet in Wyoming but has been spotted in nearby states including Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska, Van Hoosier said.
Van Hoosier said the insect would be lethal to the local ash population — which makes up between 10% and 20% of the city’s canopy — if it ever arrives in the community.
“The Japanese beetle — it can stress trees or kill trees eventually,” Van Hoosier said. “But the emerald ash borer — once it’s here, trees are going to start dying. And those ash trees don’t stand up for very long. After two or three years, they start falling.”
The emerald ash borers destroy trees by laying eggs on the bark. When the larvae hatch, they feed on parts of the tree that spread water and nutrients. That usually results in death of the trees over the course of a few years.
According to the USDA, responses to the emerald ash borer infestation — including treatment, removal and replacement of more than 17 million ash trees — cost an estimated $10.7 billion nationwide.
Van Hoosier said he continues to actively monitor the emerald ash borer situation and will notify the city of any changes.
“At this point, we’re looking for it…but nothing yet,” Van Hoosier said. “Hopefully, we’ve got another couple of years at least.”