SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson came before the Sheridan City Council Monday asking for its aid in addressing an issue that could lead to split ballots.
The issue, which became evident over the last six months of redistricting work on the part of the county and the Wyoming Legislature, are “county islands” or little pockets of unincorporated county property completely surrounded by city property, Schunk Thompson said.
The county has detected six of these islands. Inside of the islands are approximately 25 residential addresses, primarily along East Ridge Road, Gable Way, Kroe Lane and Scrutchfield Lane. A total of 10 registered voters live within the islands, according to Schunk Thompson’s presentation.
These islands will cause a major headache for the county come election time, Schunk Thompson said. The county has 29 precinct election boundaries and each boundary normally has one ballot. However, when a precinct boundary is split by other boundaries — such as county property inside of city property — a second “split” ballot must be created for that precinct.
Split ballots cause problems for the county’s election office, Schunk Thompson said. It creates challenges in ensuring each resident receives the correct ballot and is voting for races in which districts they reside.
The solution, Schunk Thompson said, is to annex the islands and the respective properties into the city.
Schunk Thompson said the annexations do not need to be performed immediately, but she recommended resolving the issue before candidates file for this year’s preliminary election. That filing period begins May 12, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city received 11 applications for its newly available retail liquor license.
The applicants are Bighorn Mountain Axe, Bucks Travel Stop, The Cigarette Store, Historic Cady, The Ice Haus, The Landmark, Las Delicias, Main Choice Cocktails, Moose Knuckle Saloon, Spruce and Wyoming Downs.
The city recently received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.The Liquor License Process Review Committee, comprising city councilors Jacob Martin, Shawn Day and Steven Brantz, was created with the task of determining the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
Martin said the license would eventually be distributed to one of the 11 applicants through a random lottery system. However, he said the committee would review the applications first to make sure they all comply with the desires of the city, such as providing an economic benefit to the community and not being located in close proximity to schools and churches.
Martin said the committee would provide its recommendations on which applications should be included in the lottery at the council’s next study session Jan. 24. The council will then hold a public hearing on the issue Feb. 7.
The public hearing was previously advertised for the council’s Jan. 17 meeting but will be tabled and delayed to give the committee additional time to review the applications, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae.