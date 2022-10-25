SHERIDAN — On Monday before Sheridan City Council, City Attorney Brendon Kerns outlined the nuts and bolts of the proposed contract with Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Service, set to go into effect in mid-November.
The transition to the new emergency medical service provider will actually require three new agreements — one for the service itself, another for vehicle and equipment leases and another to bridge the gap before the new contract officially begins.
According to Kerns, the new agreement would begin Nov. 19 and would require WREMS to provide three ambulances and corresponding crews available 24 hours per day. If all three of the company’s ambulances are dispatched, Sheridan Fire-Rescue would serve as the fourth-out ambulance. When the city’s ambulance responds, it will be considered a subcontractor of WREMS and therefore able to bill and recoup some of its costs.
All ambulances, according to the proposed contract, would be advanced life support certified and comply with all state requirements.
The agreement will expire June 30, 2027, and then will renew automatically for additional two-year terms unless any participating party provides 90-day notice to renegotiate or terminate the agreement.
The city and county will split the total cost of $28,840 per month to be paid to WREMS. The city will pay $10,000 per month until the end of the current fiscal year (June 30, 2023), and then through the next fiscal year will pay $12,420. Both the city and county anticipate a new negotiated cost for service to begin July 1, 2024.
The new agreement is not without teeth. If WREMS fails to meet the performance requirements outlined in the agreement, including response times, properly staffing and equipping ambulances or communicating, penalties will be levied.
For example, one of the burdens on Sheridan Fire-Rescue over the last several months has been responding to calls when Rocky Mountain Ambulance has been unable to staff its three requisite ambulances. According to the new agreement, each time SFR must respond because WREMS does not or cannot provide three ambulances, the new company will face a $3,000 performance penalty. In addition, anytime WREMS fails to notify the fire department that it is next up to respond to a medical call, a $500 performance penalty will be charged.
WREMS will also lease some equipment from the city, including a 2007 ambulance, radios and defibrillator, which will each cost the new company $10 per year to utilize. WREMS will be responsible for maintaining the items, but as they wear out, the city is under no obligation to replace them.
The city also again heard an update on funding WREMS for its service provided prior to Nov. 19. After losing the contract to provide emergency ambulance service to the city and county, Rocky Mountain Ambulance has lost staff and decreased the number of crews available for calls.
According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish, in mid-September, the local fire department was notified beginning Oct. 1, RMA would switch to just two ambulances available during the day and one at night. Their contract requires three ambulance crews be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
As a result of RMA’s drop in service, the newly formed service has provided a staffed ambulance in Sheridan for 911 calls since Oct. 1.
The city, county and Sheridan Memorial Hospital have agreed to explore a memorandum of understanding to fund the temporary service up to $150,000, to be split evenly between the three entities. The county approved the MOU last week, and the city and hospital are expected to do so at their next meetings.
Councilor Steve Brantz asked if RMA’s payment for the remaining part of its contract would be reduced, but Kerns said he did not recommend such a reduction, saying it would only make it more difficult for RMA to continue providing any service to the city and county in its remaining month.