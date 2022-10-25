8-23-22 NEWAS3.jpg
A Rocky Mountain Ambulance vehicle is parked in front of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. After years of contracting with Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County and the City of Sheridan are planning to pursue a new contract with Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

 SHERIDAN — On Monday before Sheridan City Council, City Attorney Brendon Kerns outlined the nuts and bolts of the proposed contract with Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Service, set to go into effect in mid-November.

The transition to the new emergency medical service provider will actually require three new agreements — one for the service itself, another for vehicle and equipment leases and another to bridge the gap before the new contract officially begins.

