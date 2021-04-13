SHERIDAN — Eight local property owners within the city’s Special Improvement District 70 are running out of time to pay back a total of $16,181 to the city of Sheridan.
Councilor Steven Brantz, who lives within Special Improvement District 70, said he was hopeful the delinquent property owners would pay their fees in a timely manner.
“It improved the neighborhood immensely,” Brantz said of the work done in the district. “I think property values went up… The minute that paving went down, property values went up. I think there were a lot of sales, a lot of things improved in that area. I hope these people realize that they should pay it because it’s well worth the money we put in the ground.”
Sheridan City attorney Brendon Kerns spoke to Sheridan Council Monday about the city’s next steps for collecting delinquent fees from homeowners in Special Improvement District 70, which includes the streets east of South Sheridan Avenue between Loucks Street and East Heald Street and between Illinois Street and South Sheridan Avenue.
The fees, assessed between 1996 and 2011 to 353 property owners in the improvement district, were used to construct and install improvements to paving, curb, gutter and drainage; driveway approaches; water and sewer service lines; water main extensions and replacements; and sanitary sewer main extensions.
Liens were placed on each of the properties until the fees were paid. Final payment of the fees was required by 2011.
Of the 353 property owners, only eight have not paid their fees in full, according to Kerns. Delinquent fees range from $49.44 to $5,135.64. Half of the delinquent property owners have paid at least a portion of their fees, according to Kerns, with the others not paying any of their fees despite annual reminders.
According to state statute, the city must take action to collect the delinquent accounts within 10 years of when final payment was due. Thus, the city is quickly moving forward with collection of these final unpaid fees, Kerns said.
The city will send a letter in early May to the delinquent property owners informing them of their delinquent status and requesting payment by June 15. Depending on the success of that effort, the city council may initiate collection proceedings. Any property owners who do not respond to the letter or collection proceedings will have their delinquent properties sold by the city in early October.
Special Improvement District 70 is just the first of several SIDS the city will have to collect delinquent fees from in the coming years, Kerns said. The city has three other SIDs that will be expiring in the next two years with a total delinquent amount of $49,147.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
City staff is recommending the submission of a $1.53 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan application for the airport water transmission main project.
The project will involve replacing 3.3 miles of pipeline that connects an existing pipeline in the eastern end of the Big Goose Valley to service areas around the airport, state girl’s school, Sheridan College, the Big Horn area and southeastern Sheridan. The existing water main has failed multiple times in the past, according to city utilities director Dan Roberts.
Two-thirds of the $4.63 million project — or $3.1 million — will be covered by Wyoming Water Development Commission grant funding, Roberts said. The remaining $1.53 million will be split between the city of Sheridan and the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board.
The city previously applied for, and received, a DWSRF loan for their half of the $1.53 million, Roberts said. However, it was later discovered SAWS was unable to apply for a loan, because they do not have ownership of the water line.
Staff is recommending the city revise their loan application to include both the city and SAWS shares. The SAWS board can then repay the city for their half, either in one lump sum or in regular installments.
The council will consider the revised loan application at their April 19 meeting.
Sheridan organizations benefiting from the General Purpose Excise Tax dollars can expect to be made whole after experiencing cuts earlier this fiscal year.
City treasurer Karen Burtis is recommending the city reallocate the full remaining amount of $78,125 to the 18 organizations benefiting from the excise tax. This follows two previous reallocations in light of better-than-expected sales tax collections, Burtis said.
The city’s fiscal 2021 budget included 25% cuts to the organizations that receive funding from the tax. In total, the cuts equaled $156,250, with the largest cut exceeding $27,000.
In the current fiscal year, excise tax collections have been $720,000 over budget, which has allowed the council to reallocate those previously cut dollars, Burtis said.