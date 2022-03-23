SHERIDAN — During a strategic planning session earlier this month, the Sheridan City Council developed a framework it hopes will guide the city through the next decade.
The strategic planning session, held March 12 and overseen by Julia Novak of government consulting firm Raftelis, helped give the city a vision for the future, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said. But now that the framework has been completed — and approved in the form of a resolution during Monday’s city council meeting — the real work begins.
“Of these six (goals in the framework), all… are achievable by us as I see it,” McRae said. “But this isn’t over. We still have a ways to go. As I said (during the strategic planning session) on the 12th, the hard work is still to come.”
Councilors and staff discussed expectations for the framework, reviewed the history of Sheridan, shared personal philosophies they want to guide the future of Sheridan and discussed goals for the city over the next decade.
Overall, the exercise was enlightening and provided a great vision for what the council hopes to accomplish in coming years, Mayor Rich Bridger said.
“It was a pretty good exercise for us,” Bridger said. “It was well done, it gave us direction and hopefully it will be the start of a living document.”
The city came out of the process with a strategic framework — six goals for the city to focus on and prioritize in the coming years. The goal of the strategic framework is to provide a workable living document for the future of Sheridan, McRae said.
The first priority outlined in the framework is “thoughtful, vibrant and diversified development,” McRae said. This involves preserving the atmosphere of downtown Sheridan while advancing a variety of economic development initiatives, making technological advancements and remaining open to innovative development that enhances the community.
The next goal is providing a “safe and livable community” through responding to community concerns; minimizing the crime rate; encouraging and incentivizing affordable housing; and providing appropriate staffing, equipment and training to meet community standards.
The third priority is promoting a “beautiful and protected environment” through maintaining healthy plant life, a clean riverwalk and waterways, open spaces, trails and wildlife corridors. The city will also maintain the environment through responsible planning and zoning requirements and providing assistance for residents who want to improve their environment.
The next goal is embracing and protecting Sheridan’s “western cultural values” through preserving and celebrating historical landmarks and buildings; assisting with community events; respecting, valuing and welcoming others; and supporting nonprofit organizations in the community.
The fifth priority is offering “sustainable and resilient infrastructure.” City staff hope to do this by maintaining current planning documents and providing sufficient resources to create and maintain infrastructure while being mindful of costs to citizens.
The final priority is providing “excellent governance and services” through responsible stewardship of city assets; engaging the community in planning and decision-making for the city’s future; being transparent and accountable in decisions and actions; maintaining effective lines of communication; and producing clearly-defined policies that are accessible to city staff and the public.
Now that standards have been set, it is up to elected officials to determine how to measure success in achieving these goals, determine the desired standard the city should achieve and grade how the city is doing currently, McRae said.
When city staff starts working toward mutual goals, it will be important to keep the public up-to-date on the progress being made and collect public feedback throughout the process, McRae said.
Councilor Clint Beaver agreed there was still much work to be done but said the framework was a great place to start.
“Those that are familiar with this kind of planning process know that after goals come objectives,” Beaver said. “So, in my mind,…council and staff need to work together and establish what the objectives will be that will achieve these goals. I look forward to doing that.”