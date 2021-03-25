SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is considering amendments to its Chapter 4 ordinances to comply with recent changes to Wyoming State Statute.
House Bill 13, signed by the governor Feb. 9, impacts many aspects of liquor license management in municipalities, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns.
“These are all being driven by state statute changes,” Kerns said. “We’re just bringing our code into compliance with the state.”
Among the changes required in city code due to the new legislation is a redefinition of the serving area in restaurants, according to city clerk Cecilia Good. Previously, restaurants had to have a specific room for the serving of alcohol. The new change removes that requirement.
“What that means is, for restaurant licenses specifically, they no longer have to have a specific room,” Good said. “There was a requirement for a room that was often cumbersome when they were planning out their layout of the restaurant. They had to have a visible separation (from the rest of the restaurant).”
City code has also changed to reflect that microbreweries, satellite wineries, retail liquor license holders and manufacturer license holders with a satellite location can deliver alcohol. That change is in direct response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Good said.
One change in the code stems directly from Good’s office. Good has removed a requirement for businesses to respond to a letter within 15 days to avoid a fee after being convicted of violations of the Chapter 4 codes. The change removes the 15-day letter-response period and simply gives businesses 75 days to update operation plans.
Kerns said there could be more changes to the code depending on how House Bill 156 fares in the Legislature. The bill, which is currently awaiting consideration from the Senate Corporations Committee, would establish a 24-hour permit for wineries to sell manufactured wine off premises.
Kerns said he would also work to further define the difference between alcohol delivery and the mailing of alcohol before the code revisions are considered by the city council.
Although the draft changes were presented for council review during the March 22 meeting, they will not receive final council approval until late April or early May once the legislative session has concluded, Kerns said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
City staff is recommending the council agree to invest the city’s assets in the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Security System, a new local government investment pool.
The CLASS system was created in 2020 as authorized by state statutes, according to city treasurer Karen Burtis. Like similar funds, including the WYO-STAR investment fund managed by the state treasurer, CLASS invests the city’s assets in a way that provides convenience and a competitive yield while ensuring legality, safety and liquidity, Burtis said.
But the new fund comes with some assets WYO-STAR does not have, Burtis said. Wyoming CLASS boasts better yield rates than WYO-STAR — 0.16 in February compared to 0.06 at WYO-STAR — while also providing up-to-date interest and yield information.
“Even though they don’t have as long of a track record, their policies are similar to what WYO-STAR has, but with better transparency to us,” City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
The city currently has $24 million invested with WYO-STAR, according to Burtis. Burtis said she was open to continuing to invest some money in WYO-STAR while moving the bulk of the city’s assets to CLASS.
“What we’ve talked about is keeping a heartbeat in the other organizations, but putting the bulk of our money where it’s going to get the best return,” McRae said.
The council will consider changes to the city’s investments at its April 6 meeting.