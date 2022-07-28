SHERIDAN — Four years after purchasing the old Cook Ford building at 103 N. Gould St., a city council committee has determined it is not financially feasible to proceed with renovations at this time.
According to Resolution 35-22, which is being considered by the council next week, “the Cook Ford building’s dilapidated state will require a significant amount of money to repair…The necessary funds to accomplish the repairs of the Cook Ford building are beyond the scope and fund availability of the city.”
The resolution is the result of work by a five-person committee formed by the city council in February to evaluate potential uses for the building. The review of the building was a joint effort between the city and the Downtown Development Authority, which had hoped to use the building as a potential funding mechanism for future DDA projects.
City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said the committee came to the conclusion that significant damages to the building made any renovations to the facility cost-prohibitive.
A 2019 evaluation of the building outlined several potential uses for the facility, including remodeling it into an office building, apartments or an off-campus instructional building for Sheridan College. Proposed costs of the renovation at that time ranged from $1.29 million to $1.54 million, City Attorney Brendon Kerns previously told The Sheridan Press, and those costs have increased in recent years due to inflation and increased construction costs.
Currently, costs of the renovation are estimated at roughly $3 million, City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
The committee provided three recommendations to the city council, which are included in the resolution being considered next week.
The first is to obtain estimates for demolishing the Cook Ford Building and paving the demolished area into additional parking spaces, Mercer said. The second is to consider renting the newly created parking spaces to downtown businesses in order to establish a revenue stream for the DDA.
Lastly, the council will determine the cost of remodeling the front of the existing building into a public restroom, Mercer said. The city will also determine the cost of creating a new public restroom facility in its place. The city has $250,000 in capital facilities tax dollars allocated to the creation of public restrooms in downtown Sheridan that could be used for this part of the project, Mercer said.
The city had previously allocated $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to renovations of the Gould Street facility, Mercer said. As part of the resolution, the council is being asked to rescind that funding and reallocate it to different projects at a later date.
The city had also requested a $500,000 community development block grant from the Wyoming Community Development Authority for the Gould Street project, but did not receive it, Mercer said. The unavailability of that funding played a role in the city’s decision to not proceed with renovations of the facility.
The Gould Street building was the original home of Cook Ford and was part of a bustling downtown “auto mall” in the mid-to-late 1900s, DDA Board President PJ Treide previously told The Sheridan Press. After Ford moved to Coffeen Avenue, the building became the C&C Auto and Tire Shop. A few years ago, the building was acquired by the city of Sheridan from the Cook family.
The building is 10,000 square feet and also has a concrete basement for storage, Treide said. The property also includes a large parking lot that currently provides additional parking for the downtown district.
Mayor Rich Bridger said it was unfortunate the city couldn’t afford to refurbish the building but the damages to the building — including structural and roof issues — were insurmountable at this time.
“I did a walkthrough of the building as well, and it is in really rough shape,” Bridger said. “So I kind of agree with the council committee: I’m not sure investment in this facility will give us a bang for our buck, so to speak.”
The council will consider Resolution 35-22 during its Aug. 1 council meeting.
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.