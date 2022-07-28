SHERIDAN — Four years after purchasing the old Cook Ford building at 103 N. Gould St., a city council committee has determined it is not financially feasible to proceed with renovations at this time.

According to Resolution 35-22, which is being considered by the council next week, “the Cook Ford building’s dilapidated state will require a significant amount of money to repair…The necessary funds to accomplish the repairs of the Cook Ford building are beyond the scope and fund availability of the city.”

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

