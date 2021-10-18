SHERIDAN — During Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, the council will consider ceasing a practice in use for 47 years.
Recoupment agreements, first established by the city in 1974, are agreements between a developer and the city related to the installation of water and sewer infrastructure, according to City Utilities Director Dan Roberts. Any adjacent properties that connect to the developer’s system are required to pay a recoupment fee as a way for the developer to recover the costs of installing the infrastructure. Recoupment agreements typically have 15-year terms.
To date, the city has entered into 34 recoupment agreements with developers, Roberts said. Eight of those agreements are currently active and would continue even if the city votes to cease the practice, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae.
Council approved the most recent recoupment agreement, regarding a sanitary sewer line on Olive Street, a month ago during its Sept. 7 meeting.
Recoupment agreements are unique to Sheridan, Roberts said, and they are not recognized in state statute or city ordinance.
In addition to the lack of legal precedent for the agreements, they are difficult to develop and administer consistently since each situation surrounding a development varies, Roberts said. Thus, the city exposes itself to legal risk since recoupments are not consistent from agreement to agreement.
In addition, recoupment agreements have proven ineffective at serving their intended purpose of recovering costs for developers, Roberts said. Since 1974, the city has only received 14 recoupment payments totaling $84,262. This is just a fraction of the maximum amount — more than $600,000 — that could have been recovered.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council is considering the purchase of a new snow blower in the amount of $162,000.
The city currently owns two snowblowers — a 2014 Larue and a 2008 Fair — which are used to pick up snow and load it into trucks for removal, according to City Public Works Director Lane Thompson. The Fair, which is currently used as the backup for the Larue, is not large enough to remove the same amount of snow and can double or triple snow pickup time, Thompson said.
If the council approves the purchase of the snowblower from Kodiak America of Burley, Idaho, it will become the city’s primary blower with the Larue used as a backup. The Fair will be placed on public auction, according to Thompson.
The city has set aside $300,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the purchase of snowblowers, Thompson said. The remaining dollars will be used to purchase a smaller machine for clearing sidewalks.
A proposed wording change in the city’s Ordinance 2167 would eliminate duplication when recording franchise fee revenue used for capital projects.
According to the ordinance, franchise fees — the revenue from companies serving the city like Charter Communications and Montana-Dakota Utilities — are to be used for the “purchase or improvement of public right-of-ways and spaces, utility easements, undergrounding of utilities, historic preservation, pedestrian thoroughfares and similar purposes that benefit the public.” Currently, these expenses are budgeted in the city’s capital projects fund, according to city treasurer Karen Burtis, while the revenues from the franchise fees are budgeted in the public benefit fund.
This causes the revenue and expenses to be recorded twice, thereby duplicating the transactions and making the overall city budget appear larger than it really is, Burtis said. Removing the duplication will allow for transparency and make the budget more easily understandable for Sheridan residents.
“We’re eliminating the duplication and making our budget look more transparent and accurate to anyone who takes the time to look at it,” Burtis said during a city council work session Oct. 11.
The council will consider the amendment to the ordinance at Monday’s meeting.