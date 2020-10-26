SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will consider funding request applications from interested governmental and nonprofit agencies within the city of Sheridan for the 2020-2021 municipal budget and fiscal year.
Submit applications and required attachments no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Applications received after this time will not be considered.
Applications forms are available online at www.sheridanwy.gov. Please submit an electronic copy to cgood@sheridanwy.net. All of the information required on the application must be provided or the request will be denied. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at cgood@sheridanwy.net or 307-675-4214 with any questions.