SHERIDAN — Baby, it’s cold outside, and if you’re inside Sheridan City Hall, odds are it’s cold inside too.
If you’ve walked past the building’s windows, you’ve likely felt a slight chill. Bev Leichtnam, governmental relations specialist for the city, certainly has.
“In my office, we do take packing tape, and we tape the entire window so as not to feel the air coming through, in addition to the snow that will accumulate on some of the window sills,” Leichtnam said.
“The wind does blow through a lot of them, and you can definitely feel a temperature difference just walking by the windows —particularly when the wind’s blowing,” Mayor Roger Miller said.
According to Kevin Bare, building official for the city of Sheridan, 68 of the building’s 74 windows are in desperate need of replacement. And a slight chill is just one of the problems caused by the windows.
“Over the past few years, we’ve seen dirt and snow accumulate on windowsills… and tremendous solar heat gain in the afternoons,” Bare said. ”This last year, we experienced insect infestations in the building where mortar joints had been deteriorated… Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to remedy the problems we have with our windows… And a tremendous amount of wasted energy is the result.”
Last week, the city applied for a loan from the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and the Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s Energy Lease Program. The program could provide a loan for up to $100,000 of the anticipated $187,250 cost of replacing the windows in city hall, according to Leichtnam.
Cities, towns and counties are encouraged to apply to the energy lease program’s oversight board for loans. Zero interest loans between $2,500 and $100,000 are awarded to projects that increase the energy efficiency of public facilities. The loan will be for a period of two years, amortized over 10 years and can be renewed up to four times.
Leichtnam said the loan program provided an extended timeline to pay for the window project, which was preferable to paying the amount in one lump sum. The loan would be repaid using budgeted direct distribution and/or General Purpose Excise Tax dollars, Leichtnam said
“If we were so lucky to get the full $100,000 loan at 0% interest amortized over a 10 year period, our payments would be $10,000 a year,” Leichtnam said. “We have to make quarterly payments of $2,500. (That is) much easier to budget for than an entire $187,250.”
The joint oversight board for the energy lease program will meet in January 2021 to review the applications. If the city of Sheridan is chosen as a potential loan recipient, the city will have until the end of June to decide whether to accept the loan, Leichtnam said. Funds will be available to awardees on or after July 1, 2021.
There are many directions the city could go depending on how many loan dollars they receive, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae. They could choose to do the entire project with the remaining $87,250 coming out of the city’s budgeted funds or elect to not pursue the project at all. The council could also decide to only replace some of the windows based on how much funding they receive.
“We can come up with other options if we get less money,” McRae said. “We can come up with other options if we don’t want to spend more than the $100,000. We’ve got all kinds of options available to us. But anything gets us down the road to help with efficiency.”
The proposed window project would be the latest in 13 years of energy-saving updates to city hall, according to Bare. These projects have ranged from upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems to the installation of LED lighting and a boiler upgrade.
“It’s been a mission for us to really try and be effective in reducing our costs and leaving a legacy for those that will come up and serve in your chairs and even mine,” Bare said.
If the window project moves forward, it could lead to an estimated energy payback of 65 years, Bare said. Miller expressed support for the project and hoped the council would seriously consider the project once it is known whether the city has been offered a loan.
“It’s an investment in the infrastructure of the building to have better efficiency and to have some amount of payback,” Miller said. “I think it’s always a good thing. It would help city hall feel a little bit warmer and a little less windy over the next 20 to 40 years.”