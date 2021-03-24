SHERIDAN — After nearly two years of searching for a new Enterprise Research Planning software, the city of Sheridan may have found a perfect fit.
City staff is recommending the purchase of Tyler Technologies’ MUNIS system to meet the city’s financial needs. The company, which has been in business since 1966, serves more than 27,000 customers including six local governments in Wyoming, city treasurer Karen Burtis said. The cities of Gillette and Casper both use the system.
Enterprise Resource Planning software is used to manage the day-to-day business operations of an organization including accounting, procurement, project management, risk management and compliance. The city’s existing software is two decades old, according to Burtis, and is beginning to show its age.
Tyler Technologies was selected by staff based on a variety of factors including capabilities and functionality of the software, responses to a questionnaire, city staff ratings and pricing, Burtis said.
The new system will cost $483,404 for initial setup including implementation, data conversion, new cashiering equipment and first-year software user fees. After the initial setup costs, the city will pay an additional $139,016 in yearly software fees, according to Burtis.
The cost of the new software has been an occasional discussion in the city council chambers, most recently in December when then-Councilor Patrick Henderson expressed concern about the expenses, which he was afraid would quickly get out of hand.
“It’s kind of like death by a million papercuts,” Henderson said. “We just keep digging further and further and soon we’ll be bleeding out without realizing it. I realize we need to do something… I’m just reluctant with it, and I’m really torn on my decision to do this.”
Burtis has previously said the new software would increase efficiency in the treasurer’s office, allowing her staff to reclaim tasks outsourced to other city departments in recent years. The city currently has $590,000 in the capital projects fund for the purchase of the new software.
If the software purchase is approved during the council’s April 6 meeting, there will still be a long way to go before the software is operable, Burtis said.
“It will be lengthy,” Burtis said. “It will probably take a couple years to fully convert all those modules… We’ll start of course with the core financial stuff because you’ve got to get that set up first. Once we get that set up, we start with what they call the data conversion — bringing the data from the old system into the new system. I think that is probably where you find the most hiccups because you have to make sure what you’re bringing in is accurate.”
Burtis said the city would consider bringing in auditors Porter, Muirhead, Cornia and Howard as the software is installed to ensure the financial data is transferred properly.
“That would probably be something I would want to consider as we go into this process,” Burtis said. “I think I’m pretty smart, but I don’t want it hinging on just me, you know?”