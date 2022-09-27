Sheridan Cemetery stock 1web.jpg
The entrance to Sheridan Municipal Cemetery is illuminated by noonday sun Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will consider two applications next week that could help preserve and maintain records at the municipal cemetery, expanding services for area residents.

The cemetery was formed in 1890, but management of the property and its records has gone back and forth between the city and county, causing inconsistencies in documentation.

