SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will consider two applications next week that could help preserve and maintain records at the municipal cemetery, expanding services for area residents.
The cemetery was formed in 1890, but management of the property and its records has gone back and forth between the city and county, causing inconsistencies in documentation.
According to Cecilia Good, city clerk, data in the cemetery system is “woefully incomplete and has errors that cause confusion” regarding ownership of various plots.
The project will seek to clear up the data over the next six to 12 months and make the information easily accessible to the public.
The completion of the project will allow individuals to research genealogy projects, view historical information, find a loved one and interact with Sheridan’s history.
The two grants would total $200,000 and would require a 25% match from the city to move forward.
The National Historic Publications and Records Commission Grants, each of which is for $100,000, would focus on two different aspects of the project. One would allow for an upgraded software system to allow citizens and the city to better provide effective and efficient cemetery operations and future growth. The second grant would allow staff to research and integrate old cemetery records into the software system.
Sheridan City Council will consider approval of the two grant applications at its regular meeting next week, and Good said the group would have the opportunity to consider the funding for the project during the fiscal year 2024 budgeting process as well, because the grant funding would go into effect July 1, 2023.
The project may also allow for the purchase and implementation of an informational kiosk at the cemetery that could direct community members to points of interest and search cemetery records and maps.
Good said the updated information and software system would save research time for both area residents and city staff, who spend hours sometimes sorting through old, incomplete records.