SHERIDAN — Less than a year after the interim city administrator questioned the financial sustainability of the Kendrick Municipal Golf Course, a new management contract has been proposed.
The contract is an opportunity for the golf course to start a new and hopefully lure back some former members, according to Bob Sizemore, president of the Kendrick Golf Association.
“I think you’re going to see a migration back to Kendrick from places like Buffalo and even Powder Horn,” Sizemore said. “Some people will come back to Kendrick. The vibe is very good, and we’re looking forward to working with Ryan.”
City staff is recommending the approval of a contract with Ryan Wagner and the K Club Golf Company at the Jan. 18 city council meeting. Wagner will take over for previous golf pro Brian James, whose contract expired at the end of December.
The request for proposals for the golf pro position was held in June and July 2020. Wagner was one of four finalists for the position. Councilor Aaron Linden, who served on the golf pro review committee, said Wagner stood out for his business-minded approach to the golf course operations.
“We entertained several different RFPs — people coming in and interviewing for it,” Linden said. “And Ryan’s approach was more from that management standpoint, bringing it into a business model instead of just same old… golf course.”
Wagner’s pay of $75,000 per year is just a fraction of the previous golf pro’s yearly pay of $422,560, according to the city’s Public Works Director Lane Thompson. But Wagner will also have fewer responsibilities. The city will assume maintenance of the course, while Wagner will be in charge of managing staff; maintaining the city’s golf course fleet; and running the clubhouse, pro shop and restaurant, among other responsibilities.
The shift in management styles comes as the city works to make the course profitable again. For fiscal year 2021, city staff budgeted $567,930 for total course expenses, which exceeds the course’s revenue by $286,430. Former interim city administrator Mike Jackson called it “simply not sustainable” in his final budget presentation before city council June 15.
Thompson said this new contract was a step in the right direction.
“While I would love to say ‘Someday we’ll have a golf course that pays for itself,’ I don’t think I can honestly say that,” Thompson said. “But I’m trying to reduce that delta and still have a high quality course and good customer service out there.”
The change also helps ensure quality care for a valuable city asset, Thompson said.
“It’s a multimillion dollar asset out there,” Thompson said. “This allows us to make sure that we keep the maintenance where it should be.”
The city has been maintaining the course since July when city employee Justin Bishop was hired as the course’s superintendent. Sizemore said he had seen a noticeable improvement in the course’s quality in recent months.
“I can attest to the improvement of the course that started when Justin came on last year,” Sizemore said. “The positive vibe all through the summer just continued to grow… As we got into the summer and the fall, there were many comments that our greens were as fast or faster than those of the Powder Horn. It was a really good summer in the improvement of the course and the improvement of the attitudes of the people who were playing the course.”
Linden agreed there was value to the new management style for the course.
“We had really given that — a major asset of the city — over to an independent contractor for many years, and we kind of saw where that had gone,” Linden said. “For us to be able to retain that and have our people work that facility as well was another huge plus to this kind of new and hybrid model that I think will serve us well in the future.”
Wagner’s contract, if approved by the council, will extend through December 2026. The contract will be considered during the council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
In other city council news:
City staff is recommending submission of an application for a $500,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
The grant would be matched by $500,000 in 1% Optional Tax dollars, according to Thompson. The dollars would be invested into further development of Black Tooth Park, including creation of a restroom facility and an inclusive playground that can be accessed by children with disabilities.
The latter project, originally recommended by the Sheridan Jaycees, is an important addition to the city’s inventory, Thompson said.
“Our vision for this is to build an inclusive playground,” Thompson said. “In Sheridan, we have one or two pieces of playground equipment that are accessible to all, but we don’t have one whole area. It’s really important to have that nice big playground where every kid of every ability can use it.”
The first concepts of Black Tooth Park were developed by Russell Mills Studios in 2014. Since then, the city has developed trails, installed a water line and developed three regulation soccer fields.
Thompson said he hopes the restroom project will go to bid this winter or spring with the playground project to follow.
The city council will decide whether to submit the grant application during their Jan. 18 meeting.