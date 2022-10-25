SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press recently caught up with candidates vying for seats on the Sheridan City Council in the November general election set for Nov. 8.
There are three seats up for grabs on the ballot, with six candidates. Clint Beaver is the only incumbent in the race.
Over the next few days, The Sheridan Press will publish each candidate's responses to a series of questions regarding city government, priorities and spending. The responses have been minimally edited for style, grammar and space.
Clint Beaver, 65
Employment: Sheridan County deputy and prosecuting attorney
Highest level of education: Juris Doctor Degree (UW College of Law)
Why did you decide to run for a seat on City Council?
I decided to run in 2022 at the urging of several friends, family and city officials. I initially ran in 2018 because I believed that, with my long experience in Wyoming governmental entities, I could contribute to city council in ways that others could not.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
I have been a Wyoming attorney for 37 years, practicing mostly as counsel for state agencies and county governments. I also served in administrative positions within state and county agencies. And, of course, I have now served one term on the Sheridan City Council. This experience has given me an inside look at how governing bodies function and what constitutes good government practices.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the Sheridan City Council?
I see a need for the members of city council to be proactive in the planning and follow- though for the development of our city. I will advocate for meaningful strategic planning by the council on issues such as annexation and future transportation routes. A passive approach leads to inefficient and piecemeal projects with everything coming before council considered with a myopic view.
Lynette Cattaneo, 60
Employment: Realtor, Century 21 BHJ
Highest level of education you have achieved: High school, BHS University – Business administration and computer programming
Why did you decide to run for a seat on Sheridan City Council?
I would like to give back to the community that has done much for myself and family. I feel with my background and experience I can work for the people of Sheridan in maintaining a wonderful hometown feel while being responsible both fiscally and with growth so future generations can enjoy the blessings of living here.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
I have served on numerous boards and committees here in Sheridan. I am familiar with our housing issues and listen to the people of Sheridan. I am a single mom who has been self employed most of my adult life so being fiscally responsible and organized is second nature to me. I’m good at multitasking, working with others’ schedules and stay approachable.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the Sheridan City Council?
I would like to see improved relationships between all offices in the city and county as well as the people we serve. I'd like to see more efficient processes and clearer communication with the community. If elected, I will remain approachable, encourage open communications and work hard for accountability and strategic thinking to ensure all the people of Sheridan are represented.
Gregory A. Luhman, 58
Employment: Self employed, Sheridan Fire Equipment & Service Professionals, LLC
Highest level of education you have achieved: Bachelor of Arts in physical and health education from Gustavus Adolphus College
Why did you decide to run for a seat on Sheridan City Council?
To be involved in the decision making for our community. Improve the infrastructure of our community including those that maintain that infrastructure. Provide attainable housing opportunities for those that want to be a part of this community’s western lifestyle and core values. I have loved this town since the day I tested for the fire department. I am proud to be from Sheridan, Wyoming.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
Number one is that I have worked for the city for 26 years as a firefighter/EMT. I know the budget process, the managers of the departments and the employees themselves. I have worked for six mayors and three city administrators. I have seen from the inside what has worked in the past and not worked so well. I also know what it means to work for the citizens of Sheridan in all four areas of the city’s mission statement (public safety, infrastructure, livability and exceptional service).
Second, I am a small business owner who has interest in seeing each business I service thrive and prosper. I service fire equipment in 20 to 30 businesses per month. I know the owners personally and feel that I can be a voice for those whether they reside in the city or not. Furthermore, the business has taught me all the aspects of planning for the future of the business, budgeting and building personal relationships with our patrons and my fellow business owner.
Lastly, I am personally vested in the community. I have been involved in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Museum at the Big Horns, YMCA, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Elks Club, Citco FCU board, Martin Luther Grammar School, Highland Park PTO and Sheridan Sharks Swim Team. I have developed a large array of contacts within this community to draw from for opinions and information.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the Sheridan City Council?
I am a team player and builder. As a captain (at Sheridan Fire-Rescue), I was responsible for building a team out of the individual members of my shift. This means working with all types of personalities and beliefs. I believe I have the skills to help form a city government that would work together to achieve the mission of the city. As the third largest employer in Sheridan, the city has a responsibility to lead by example in treating its employees with respect and provide for their needs as our public employees.
Andrew Patceg, 41
Employment: Civil engineer
Highest level of education you have achieved: Master of Science in civil engineering
Why did you decide to run for a seat on Sheridan City Council?
I was born and raised in Wyoming, and I’m blessed to have spent nearly 10 years in Sheridan. I look at our amazing town and I love the culture, the people, our downtown and the endless outdoor opportunities right on our doorstep. And I want my children and someday my grandchildren to be able to experience the same great attributes, to live and work here in Sheridan if they so choose. As such, I share in the responsibility to take care of our great town, to do my part to help deal with today’s concerns while giving thought to the challenges coming down the road. After prayer and careful consideration, I chose to run for city council. It’s my belief that if a person wants to have an impact, their first focus should be on their own backyard.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
First and foremost, I’m a citizen of the city of Sheridan. That’s the basic qualification. Beyond that, my career in civil engineering has provided me with project experience that has included infrastructure projects, road design and other activities that are common to municipal government.
Aside from professional experience, I have dedicated myself to attending city council meetings for more than a year. In that time, I’ve met with multiple department heads including the city treasurer, public works and public utilities to get information on the scope of their activities and how council interacts with them. This was because I think the voter deserves a candidate who has done their homework.
I believe I can elevate the conversation on council and I’m eager to get in and help out.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the Sheridan City Council?
My family and I are blessed to live in Sheridan. I love this town and am excited about the future. What I hope to accomplish is to share in the leadership responsibility of Sheridan, and help make sure it stays a great place to live and work not only for us, but for our children and grandchildren. This is our time to lead and choose the right decisions to help Sheridan continue to be the best place to live in Wyoming for years to come.
Terry Weitzel, 59
Employment: Realtor, Summit Realty Group
Highest level of education you have achieved: Bachelor of Science in economics
Why did you decide to run for a seat on Sheridan City Council?
I was encouraged by current and past business and civic leaders to run for Sheridan City Council. I believe that Sheridan is the best place in America to live, work and raise a family. I am dedicated to my family and keeping future generations here in Sheridan. This is much of why I am running for Sheridan City Council.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
Much of my life has been spent as a small business owner, self-employed consultant and realtor. I am an active community leader serving on private and public boards. I am a proven leader, communicator and, above all, listener. I will listen to my constituents and their concerns. This will be the basis for how I will vote as a city council member.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the Sheridan City Council?
Supporting our vulnerable seniors by supporting organizations such as The Hub on Smith that provide affordable services to our seniors.
Jack Wood, 71
Employment: BEST Real Estate, Brokered by eXp Realty, LLCX
Highest level of education you have achieved: I may only have a high school education, but I have over 50 years of experience working with the public in a customer service fashion using a lot of common sense and integrity.
Why did you decide to run for a seat on Sheridan City Council?
Because I care for this community and the great people in it that make Sheridan a fantastic place to raise a family.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
After working out at Spring Creek mine and now a business owner, plus being a city ambassador I have seen and experienced the different diversities within our city and want to help guide us through these uncertain times.
What else do you want voters to know about you or what you hope to accomplish as a member of the Sheridan City Council?
I'm blue collar, I have worked hard all my life. I`m a husband, father, grandfather, homeowner, business owner and love this community. My roots run deep in the county, and I will give it my all to make sure Sheridan and its residents have a place they can be proud of for the rest of their lives. My wife and I are city ambassadors giving our all to the community; we both volunteer when called upon. I have paid for my campaign by myself with no outside influences that could in any way sway decision on a vote. I’m here for the people of Sheridan and that’s how I will make my decisions. On Nov. 8 I would like to ask for your Vote as a city councilman giving you my word that I will do my best for you and the city of Sheridan.