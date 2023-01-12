SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council considered prioritizing four projects up for potential funding from American Rescue Plan Act Chapter 42 funds from the State Loan and Investment Board.

Four projects await prioritization for the city of Sheridan: Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project, Sheridan County School District 2’s Fifth Street career/event center — both submitted for the first time — and Sheridan Airport water transmission main and the northeast transmission main extension projects, which were both previously submitted for Chapter 41 water and sewer American Rescue Plan Act grants.

