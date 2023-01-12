SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council considered prioritizing four projects up for potential funding from American Rescue Plan Act Chapter 42 funds from the State Loan and Investment Board.
Four projects await prioritization for the city of Sheridan: Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project, Sheridan County School District 2’s Fifth Street career/event center — both submitted for the first time — and Sheridan Airport water transmission main and the northeast transmission main extension projects, which were both previously submitted for Chapter 41 water and sewer American Rescue Plan Act grants.
City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said the most likely project to be funded would be the wastewater treatment capital project, as it’s closely related to COVID-19 and would be difficult to fund otherwise.
“In conversations with the state, they clearly stated — and it’s even in the rules in Chapter 42 — that water and sewer are going to have less of a priority to capital projects than roads or facilities,” Mercer said.
Mercer said he scored the three city-based projects and left the Fifth Street project up to the school district’s grant writer to score, although he mentioned capital construction projects have a higher likelihood of being chosen for funding.
Wastewater treatment plant facility project
The Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project includes replacing the primary electrical service from Fort Road into the facility, installing a new transformer and new switch gear, according to summaries from Mercer’s office. Replacement of exhaust fans, intake louvers, air handling and heating equipment in various buildings to ensure adequate ventilation is available to maintain non-hazardous conditions. Removing the existing 40+ year old clarifier center support column and sludge scraper mechanism and replacing the mechanism with a new center column, scraper mechanism, motor drive and gear box unit. Major modifications to the raw sewage pump station to create an adjacent dry well style pump station with stairway access to the pumps, with new pumps, valves, piping, electrical motor control panels and variable speed drives. Only the existing RSPS wet well would remain part of the pump station upon completion. Installation of a second, identical dewatering press to both add capacity and provide redundancy to this critical part of the treatment process. It would also include an upgrade of the undersized sludge pumps to meet the capacity of the existing press and accommodate the added sludge dewatering capacity.
Fifth Street career center
The Fifth Street career center is a SCSD2 project being sponsored by the city. The center will expand local training space capacity to prepare youth and adults for occupations in agriculture and its support industries, culinary, health care and trades by constructing a 28,300-square-foot career development center with specialized classrooms and labs for occupational training. Existing facilities, other than two greenhouses, will be demolished and existing infrastructure used if possible.
Airport water transmission main
The Sheridan Airport water transmission main will replace the existing water supply pipeline system in the eastern end of the city near the airport with a new transmission main that has failed multiple times in the past, is approaching the end of its life, and is in critical need of replacement.
Northeast transmission main extension project
The city contracted with an engineering firm in 2014 to prepare a report evaluating the city’s ability to extend water and sanitary sewer services to the northeast area of Sheridan for the purpose of growth. This project would extend water and sewer services contemplated in this report.
WWC Engineering’s Jeff Barron presented on behalf of Story House, Inc., which anticipates utilizing land in the area of the northeast transmission main extension project to establish a film studio complete with sound stages, film production areas, a public park, access road and a subdivision for workforce and artist housing. Barron said Story House anticipates a closing date of Feb. 28 on the property.
Mayor Rich Bridger confirmed the Wyoming Water Development Commission already provided funds for design related to the project. Barron asked council to consider the northeast transmission main extension project as a first-priority project, as city staff reiterated any projects beyond first-priority projects are not likely to be granted the leftover ARPA funds.
SCSD2 presented to council in December requesting their project be selected as the first-priority project, noting that capital construction projects have a higher likelihood of being funded through Chapter 42.
The cost for SCSD2’s project requires transfer of ownership of the property to the city of Sheridan, as the applicant of the funds must own the project, which the school district and attorneys are working on paperwork to allow that to happen in the next week, Mercer said, eventually leasing the property to the school district. Whatever portion of the project that would not be funded through the ARPA funds would be fundraised by the district.
Bridger said he would call around to councilors to obtain their thoughts on project prioritization and “we’ll go from there,” he said. Council will discuss prioritization at their regular meeting Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
