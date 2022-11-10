SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members began discussing the need for an emergency powers and response ordinance at their regular meeting earlier this week.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said in the past — during flooding situations or other weather-related incidents in particular — the city did not have the ability to declare a state of emergency.
Kerns said the discussion primarily arose out of recent efforts of the city, county and other partners to update and complete an emergency operations plan, which would establish a framework of collaborative responses to emergencies.
The emergency operations plan provides numerous examples of the types of emergencies that would require quick response such as floods, roadway failures, critical infrastructure failure, fires or other severe weather.
According to current city ordinance, though, the only time the governing body can issue an emergency proclamation is for mob action or civil disobedience.
“So there is no ability to declare an emergency for flood, fire, tornado, major snowstorm,” Kerns said Monday.
Kerns presented a draft ordinance that would amend city code to establish more broad powers to declare an emergency.
Under the proposal, the mayor may issue an emergency proclamation, which would authorize the city administrator to take the necessary steps to respond to the emergency. This could include the expenditure of funds, closing of public facilities, hiring of employees and contractors and canceling permits for events.
Under the proposed ordinance, the mayor would be required to call a meeting of the Sheridan City Council within 48 hours to determine whether the emergency exists and what powers should be granted to the city administrator. If no meeting is held within 48 hours, the emergency proclamation would terminate.
Councilor Steve Brantz expressed some concern regarding why the city administrator would be granted those powers as opposed to the elected mayor or council as a whole.
Kerns said the city administrator more likely has the day-to-day operations knowledge to coordinate necessary resources in an emergency — such as knowing how many dump trucks the city owns, where they are kept, staffing levels and other operations details.
Kerns also said the 48-hour time frame for the city council to meet could be shortened, if concern exists around that being too long.
Councilor Kristen Jennings also offered feedback, adding she had a long conversation with Kerns about the proposed ordinance before Monday’s council meeting. She said while the intent of the ordinance would be to only utilize it for cases of natural disasters, she wants to ensure excess power is not granted in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The question then becomes does this provide an excess of power in a situation like that where we are dealing with city personnel coming to people and saying you have to do x, y, z, and we’re not talking about quarantining sick, we’re talking about, you know, forcing mask mandates or vaccines mandates,” Jennings said Monday. “...This really concerns me in how we have — or don’t have — sideboards on other situations this might apply to.”
No action was taken on the proposed ordinance at Monday’s council meeting, but it will likely go before the council again either at a work session or with revisions at another council meeting before the end of the year.