Parks01.jpg
Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner said the city has had open space regulations and dedications in its code since 1969, so the concept is not new. The proposed changes to the ordinance add definitions, but don’t change existing requirements.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council members continued debating open space requirements and the impact on affordable housing in the community Monday, even proposing at one point to eliminate all open space requirements in new developments.

The discussion came as part of an ongoing effort to update city code to better define the term “open space,” particularly as it applies to future developments. Currently, open space is generally defined as unimproved land or water set aside, dedicated or designated for public or private use of owners, adjoining landowners or the public. But city code references “open space” and parks, using a variety of terms without clearly defining their meaning.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

