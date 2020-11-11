SHERIDAN — In July 2019, Mayor Roger Miller discussed the fate of the Downtown Development Authority — an effectively defunct board the city created to boost downtown growth — with the Sheridan City Council.
“I think there is potential for it, but I would like to see us come up with a path very quickly and decide to either move forward or turn off the ship,” Miller said.
Just a year-and-a-half later, the ship is ready to set sail. The DDA board has some newly appointed members — Matt Westkott, Megan Crow and Paula Whitworth all joined the board in July 2020 — and council reviewed new bylaws during a Nov. 9 study session.
“They’ve been an extremely good board, and they’ve worked very hard for the last couple months," Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson said.
The bylaws outline objectives for the newly revitalized board, which had one board member a year ago. These objectives include promoting the health, safety, prosperity and general welfare of Sheridan’s downtown district; preventing the deterioration of property values within the central business district; promoting the development of public spaces, assisting the city in the development of the downtown district; performing parking management functions; and generating revenues.
Under the bylaws, the board will consist of five people, including one representative from Sheridan City Council. Board terms will expire after four years.
The board will meet as often as necessary but at least four times a year.
Sheridan created its DDA in 2015 in response to a petition from downtown property owners, but turnover among city staff and a lack of funding stunted its growth. In October 2019, stakeholders rallied around the long defunct organization and claimed it could energize development projects in the city’s downtown.
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Administrator Robert Briggs, who was the city of Sheridan’s planning and economic development director when the city created the DDA, said Wyoming cities can establish DDAs through state statute as a way of earmarking revenues for downtown enhancements. In Sheridan’s case, the DDA could provide the Downtown Sheridan Association, which operates as a nonprofit organization, with a larger and more consistent budget.
As a nonprofit, the DSA has limited funding options. It primarily relies on revenue from membership fees, fundraising and contributions from the city through disbursements like Sheridan’s Excise Tax, formerly known as the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax, revenue allocation.
A DDA would be eligible to receive a more consistent revenue stream through the city, through either property taxes or a portion of downtown sales taxes, and could apply for grant funding for specific projects through entities like the Wyoming Business Council.
Council will review and vote on the DDA’s new bylaws during their Nov. 16 meeting.
In other city council news:
• Staff recommends city council grant two bids to CMI-TECO of Casper for a front-load and a side-load sanitation truck. The recommended bids were $261,174 and $289,549, respectively.
The city received nine different bids from three different vendors for the front-load truck and an additional seven bids from the same three vendors for the side-load truck, according to Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts. The bids included various configurations of truck chassis and body manufacturers.
CMI-TECO had the second-lowest bid for the front-loader and third-lowest bid for the sideloader, according to Roberts, but they were granted the contracts because the lowest bids did not meet the city’s minimum equipment specifications. The front-load truck will service containers ranging in size from 2 cubic yards to 8 cubic yards. The side-load truck services containers ranging in size from 35 gallons to 300 gallons.
Floyd’s Truck Center of Gillette and Kois Brothers of Billings, Montana, also submitted bids for the vehicles.
The equipment purchases will be funded through the Solid Waste Recycling Division’s approved budget for fiscal year 2021.
Councilwill consider the bid awards during its Nov. 16 meeting.
• Staff recommends city council award a bid to Sheridan’s D-H Technologies for a new phone system. The company bid $45,386 and was one of five bidders on the project.
According to Roberts, the city’s current phone system is nearly two decades old, and repair parts are no longer widely available. In recent months, the city has experienced regular dropped calls and losses of service, Roberts said.
The city’s phone system is divided between four basic locations: city hall, the landfill, the fire department and the wastewater treatment plant.
Other bidders for the project included Collins Communications of Gillette, the Connect Group of Billings, Montana; Range of Sheridan; and Chalex Consulting Group of Peoria, Arizona.
Funding for the project will come from the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding the state received from the federal government, and is allocating to entities within the state, Roberts said. The city will submit an application for phone project funds to the State Loan and Investment Board on Dec. 3.
Council will consider the bid award during its Nov. 16 meeting.
• Seven Pillars Resources, LLC, is requesting permission to subdivide 3.73 acres from two existing lots into two new lots, which will be known as the Emit Minor #1 subdivision.
The property, which is located at 2491 and 2425 Heartland Drive, is being subdivided for two purposes, according to Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner. The first is realign the existing 250-foot Burn Cleuch Ditch easement to run along the southern and eastern property lines, and the second is to add a 20-foot access easement to codify an existing paved access on the western lot.
City staff sent out 18 notifications to neighboring landowners but has received no objections, according to Sanner.
Seven Pillars Resources, LLC, is registered to Sheridan resident Susan Osborn, owner of EMIT Technolgies.
Council will consider the proposed subdivision during its Nov. 18 meeting.
• The city council is considering a request to subdivide 11.67 acres in the Cloud Peak Ranch area, owned by Jeff Feck, into two lots.
There will be a 30-foot sanitary sewer easement, and there will be access from the west side of the property on a yet-to-be-created road.
The easement agreement is still under review by city attorney Brendon Kerns, and council members recommended postponing a decision on the subdivision until it could be approved. Thompson said the easement agreement should be finalized by the council’s Nov. 18 meeting.
“I don’t want to get sloppy on stuff like this,” Councilor Clint Beaver said. “We’ve already been bitten on this whole Cloud Peak deal — secret agreements and such. Let’s do it right.”
Councilor Patrick Henderson agreed.
“I agree with Mr. Beaver,we have been bit by it before,” Henderson said. “It seems pretty clear cut, and I don’t want to get in the weeds too deep, but I just want to make sure there’s enough sanitary sewer line with that easement.”
Council plans to consider the proposed subdivision during its Nov. 18 meeting as long as the easement agreement is finalized. The city sent out 11 notices to nearby property owners but received no objections to the subdivision, according to Sanner.