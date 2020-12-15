SHERIDAN— The latest set of public health orders from Gov. Mark Gordon and Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist sparked a spirited discussion during a Dec. 14 Sheridan City Council study session.
The discussion began with Councilor Jacob Martin’s request for a special meeting of the council. The purpose of the meeting, according to Martin, would be to approve a resolution expressing dissatisfaction with one section of the health orders that went into effect Dec. 9.
“I just don’t agree with the order that came down to force the hospitality businesses to close at 10,” Martin said. “I just don’t agree with it at all… We don’t have a lot of avenues with this sort of thing… but there are things we can do. We can reach out and let the appropriate parties know how we feel about it.”
The proposed resolution would have asked Gordon and Harrist to remove the line pertaining to the closing time of businesses from the current health orders. Martin argued the 10 p.m. curfew was largely arbitrary with little science to back it up.
“I haven’t seen that science, and it wasn’t explained with the release of those orders,” Martin said.
Councilor Aaron Linden agreed and supported the resolution brought forth by Martin.
“I’m not opposed to making a statement saying ‘Show me the data that the virus is more active after 10,’” Linden said. “I don’t think there’s any validity behind it. I don’t think there’s any science behind it. It’s throwing good ideas after bad, trying to do something so they look like they’re doing something.”
If the proposed resolution was approved, it would have no legal power and would not change the way local law enforcement is enforcing the current guidelines, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns. Rather, it would serve as a simple policy statement expressing dissatisfaction with the current order and support for local businesses impacted by the curfew.
Several city council members said they were against Martin’s proposed resolution.
“I’m opposed to it,” Councilor Patrick Henderson said. “I’m not going to supersede the governor’s orders or the health department… I have no interest in diving into this thing and pissing off the governor and the rest of the state. I have no interest in that whatsoever. I think the governor’s doing the very best he can under the circumstances, and I absolutely support this order at this time.”
Councilor Clint Beaver saw both sides.
“The department of health was created by state law, it has tremendous resources and I don’t think that they necessarily have the burden (of proof) here,” Beaver said. “I would tend to give the benefit of the doubt to Dr. Harrist although I would certainly listen to Jacob and any experts he brings forward that refute the doctor’s orders.”
The council decided to not convene a special session to consider the resolution.
The comments of Martin and Linden echo concerns raised by Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett in an email to The Sheridan Press last week. Bennett mentioned she had concerns about what she called the “random nature” of the 10 p.m.curfew.
“I am hesitant to prosecute business owners for trying to make a living, and I am concerned about the random nature of the 10:00 p.m. closing requirement in the order,” Bennett said via email Thursday. “Some businesses will be affected while others will not. It’s not clear how the virus is more dangerous after 10:00 p.m. than before that time.”
The 10 p.m. curfew for businesses was part of new health restrictions announced by the governor last week. The restrictions, which also include a statewide mask ordinance, are currently set to expire Jan. 8.
Relief funds are available to businesses affected by the 10 p.m. closures. The program will use federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars to reimburse restaurants and bars for income lost between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The availability of funds for the program will depend on the availability of relief funding. The deadline for applying for the funds is Dec. 16.