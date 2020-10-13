SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council is set to consider a resolution that would end a salary freeze for city employees instituted in June.
Council froze all salaries and wages for city employees in June, except for promotions or qualification-based raises, and kept the current 80% city, 20% employee insurance cost-sharing split.
For the insurance split, Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke said the city was planning to help offset a 13% increase for employees beginning in fiscal year 2021 by splitting the increase 50/50 with employees while also increasing pay by 1%.
Because of the freeze, city employees have been responsible for the full increase on top of no increase in pay.
Councilors said in June the freezing was primarily done in response to budget uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty over sales and use tax numbers for the city moving forward.
However, now with consistent positive growth in sales and use tax numbers over the last several months and better than budgeted general fund numbers, city staff felt it pertinent to bring a review of the freeze back before city council Monday night during a study session.
City treasurer Karen Burtis said staff had established three “tiers” for the city’s general fund finances that would help determine if raises were possible.
Tier one was 99.5% of the amount the general fund was at last year, or $2,352,779.94, tier two was above $2,210,667.30 and tier three was below it.
“We are at $2,511,000,” she said. “So we are well above not only last year’s amount but well above our 99.5% of last year’s amount. And I should mention that does not even include a portion of our direct distribution that we budgeted in the general fund to help cover our expenses.”
This number means city staff is now recommending implementation of a new, slightly simpler plan to not only increase pay for employees but also get back some money they’ve lost over the last few months, according to Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke.
She said the plan includes a 1.75% salary increase for all city employees that would be effective Nov. 1 as well as a “bonus” with a 1.75% increase for the last few months of salary freeze for all employees who received at least a ‘meets expectations’ in their previous review.
Because of the difficulties in figuring out and changing insurance premiums, however, Doke said the 80/20 insurance split will remain in effect but hopes the “bonus” will help offset some of that continued cost.
Perhaps most importantly, however, both Burtis and Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the new plan is the simplest option that still falls within the budget for the fiscal year.
While some councilors questioned whether it was a good idea moving forward with continued uncertainty over direct distribution funds, McRae said he believes the raises are crucial for that exact reason.
“If we do have to make severe, draconian cuts across the city in the future, I’m going to want the people that we still have left to want to stick around here and not go somewhere else,” he said. “Because if you don’t pay people enough, they’re going to vote with their feet and go somewhere else where they can pay them enough.”
City council will now consider this proposal to end the salary freeze at its regularly scheduled Oct. 19 meeting.