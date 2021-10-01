SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, Sheridan City Council gave Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae permission to submit letters of support for the development of a passenger rail line through Sheridan.
McRae’s letters, which will be signed by Mayor Rich Bridger and mailed to the state’s congressional representatives along with the Federal Railroad Administration and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, are part of a larger initiative being led by Dan Bilka, coordinator for the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Coalition.
In an Aug. 14 editorial in Railway Age, Bilka spoke to the importance of having passenger rail service in rural states like Wyoming.
“Even states like Wyoming need trains,” Bilka wrote. “Rural ‘long-distance’ trains… are a lifeline for the communities they serve and engines of economic growth. These trains are not nostalgia; they are a necessity.”
According to McRae, there is a large swath of the western United States — including Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and South Dakota — without passenger rail service. The letters from the city of Sheridan — and other communities throughout the Greater Northwest region — would facilitate a national conversation about bringing this form of transportation to the area.
Bilka and his partners are looking to form a Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Working Group through the Federal Railroad Administration to flesh out what a full passenger rail system could be in the Greater Northwest region. Currently, there is language in the proposed federal Infrastructure bill that could “serve as a springboard” to create that working group, Bilka said.
In addition to city council, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker has already sent letters in support of forming the working group and starting a conversation about passenger rail service in Wyoming.
“Passenger rail service would be a boon to Sheridan County, as well as much of the Great State of Wyoming,” Parker wrote in a Sept. 13 letter to Congresswoman Liz Cheney. “It was, of course, the railroad that brought prosperity to many of our communities over 100 years ago. As we continue to grow, reliable, affordable transportation remains top of mind as an important service for the people of Sheridan County, from a business, recreation and tourism standpoint. We request that you support the next steps required to provide passenger rail service by forming this FRA Working Group to develop cost-benefit and economic impact analyses and service development plans.”
McRae said the city is currently only providing letters of support for the idea, and no financial contributions are required at this time.
“This isn’t a commitment to fund anything or do anything — just a letter of support saying we like the idea (and want to pursue it),” Mayor Rich Bridger said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city of Sheridan’s building department is seeking to digitize its archived documentation, some of which dates back to the early 1900s and provide the history of the city’s houses.
“(These documents are) very important, but it’s kind of a cool historical perspective of Sheridan too,” Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson said.
On Oct. 4, Sheridan City Council will consider awarding the digitization project to Englewood, Colorado’s Dokutek Inc. for $23,257. The project will involve scanning and indexing all of the department’s paper files to be stored in a digital format. Upon completion of the project, documents will be available on the city’s building permit software and will also be backed up on a hard drive, according to Thompson.
Dokutek was one of four companies that bid the project with the other bids ranging from $24,690 to $100,967, Thompson said. The project will be funded through the building department’s budget.